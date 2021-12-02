Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
SOCCER
Report: Gotham FC Finalizing Deal to Acquire Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger

Author:

NJ/NY Gotham FC is finalizing an agreement with the Orlando Pride to acquire defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris in a trade, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan.

It is unclear what the Pride would get in return for the former U.S. women's national team staples. 

Harris has been with Orlando since 2016 and was selected as part of the 2016 expansion draft after previously playing with the Washington Spirit, among other clubs. With Orlando, she appeared in 81 contests. She was also part of the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup-winning teams, playing in 18 international matches while serving as a top back-up behind Hope Solo and Alyssa Naeher.

Krieger, who is Harris's wife, had been with Orlando since 2017. She has appeared in 78 contests for the Pride, making the NWSL's Best XI in both 2017 and 2019. She started playing for the U.S. in 2008 and also was part of the two World Cup-winning sides, earning 108 caps in all.

The reported move comes just weeks before the upcoming NWSL expansion and college drafts. In the lead-up to it, a number of the sport's biggest names have been moved, including Abby Dahlkemper, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz and Sarah Gorden. 

The expansion draft, which allows teams to protect one USWNT allocated player, is set for Dec. 16. The NWSL college draft follows on Dec. 18. 

Gotham FC went 8-11-5 last season and made the playoffs, while Orlando finished the year 7-7-10 and missed out on the postseason. 

