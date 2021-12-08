Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sébastien Haller Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Group Stage Feat

Author:

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Sébastien Haller became only the second player, after Cristiano Ronaldo, to score in every group-stage match of a Champions League campaign as Ajax beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2 Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast striker scored his 10th goal of this season’s Champions League, helping Ajax to win all six of its group matches for the first time.

Powered by the prolific Haller, coach Erik ten Hag’s team eased into the round of 16 by scoring 20 goals and conceding just five in its group matches.

Ronaldo scored in every group-stage game for Real Madrid in the 2017-18 season.

Haller opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the eighth minute after he was fouled by Daniel Braganca.

Nuno Santos leveled in the 22nd minute, stretching to volley back across the goal and into the far corner after a cross from the right by Bruno Tabata.

SI Recommends

Brazil winger Antony restored Ajax’s lead 20 minutes later, calmly avoiding two Lisbon defenders before shooting past Joao Virginia.

Ajax, a four-time European Champion, was already assured of top spot and Lisbon of second place in Group C before the match at an empty Johan Cruyff Arena.

Anthony’s Brazil teammate David Neres made it 3-1 in the 58th and Steven Berghuis added the fourth four minutes later as Ajax overran the young Portuguese side in a dominant start to the second half.

Another Brazilian, Tabata, pulled back a goal for Lisbon with a powerful left-foot volley in the 78th.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tottenham has a COVID-19 outbreak
Soccer

Tottenham Endures COVID-19 Outbreak

Eight players and five staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nick Evers
Play
College Football

Countdown to Signing Day: Decommitment Season Wild as Carousel Spins

Developing storylines one week out from National Signing Day

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa attempts to sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

Get ready for the Chargers to tee off on inexperienced Jake Fromm.

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 14: Tight Ends

After a Monday night clunker, look for Dawson Knox to bounce back in Week 14.

business-of-football-stan-kroenke-antonio-brown
Play
NFL

Business of Football: St. Louis Settlement, Antonio Brown Suspension

The NFL paid one of its former markets a real amount, but cut off a major threat. Plus, recent COVID-19 controversies and college football is big business too.

Jamal Adams plays in a game with Seattle.
NFL

Report: Seahawks Star Safety Jamal Adams to Miss Rest of Season

He played in 12 games this season, recording 87 total tackles, two interceptions and five deflected passes.

Dak Prescott runs from a Rams defender during a game
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

Expect Dak Prescott to rebound in a favorable divisional matchup vs. the Football Team.

dk-metcalf-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide Receivers

Look for DK Metcalf to overcome his offense's inconsistency in Week 14.