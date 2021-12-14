Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Gio Reyna Drawn Against His Namesake in Europa League

Author:

American midfielder Gio Reyna could get to play in the Europa League against the team managed by the person he was named after.

Reyna, a 19-year-old who debuted for Dortmund last year, was named after Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a teammate of his dad, Claudio Reyna, at Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers from 1999-2001.

Dortmund will host Rangers on Feb. 17 and play in Scotland a week later in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

“Gio sent a text straight to my oldest son.” van Bronckhorst said Tuesday, referring to his son Jake. “It’s a special moment for both of us. I know Gio his whole life. We visited him 1 1/2 years ago, watched one of the Dortmund games. I’ve been in contact with his dad, Claudio. We’re still good friends so, hopefully, he can come to the games as well.”

SI Recommends

Gio Reyna injured his right hamstring while playing for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2 and resumed full training on Nov. 30. He has missed 19 club matches.

Van Bronckhorst, a 46-year-old who scored six goals in 106 international appearances for the Netherlands, became Rangers’ manager on Nov. 18 after Steven Gerrard left to manage Aston Villa in England’s Premier League.

Claudio Reyna was U.S. captain and played at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups. His wife, Danielle Egan, played soccer at North Carolina and for the U.S. national team.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

He finished Monday night's win over the Cardinals with six catches 77 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Extra Mustard

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Latest Performance

He made it clear Monday night what he thought of Beckham's release from the Browns.

Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Undergoes Surgery for Left Knee Injury

She is expected to miss eight weeks in recovery from the surgery.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter during a game against the Mets during Spring Training.
MLB

Report: Showalter Among Finalists for Mets Manager Job

The Mets could look to add a veteran manager as they eye the NL East crown in 2022.

A Browns helmet.
NFL

Browns Place Eight Players on COVID-19 List

All eight Cleveland players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bronny James playing for Sierra Canyon.
College Basketball

Bronny James Linked to Four College-Hoops Programs

LeBron's eldest son is a major recruit in the 2023 class.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
NFL

Report: Daniel Jones Out Vs. Cowboys With Neck Injury

Mike Glennon is expected to start for New York on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Picks and Analysis: Warriors-Knicks, Suns-Blazers

Stephen Curry is going for the all-time three-pointers record in New York Tuesday night.