Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Uruguay Hires Diego Alonso With World Cup Qualifying Hopes in Balance

Author:

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Diego Alonso has been hired as Uruguay’s head coach to replace Óscar Tabárez, who was fired last month amid the national team’s poor run in South American World Cup qualifying.

Uruguay’s football federation announced the appointment on Tuesday without making further comment.

Alonso was available after leaving Inter Miami in January. His previous coaching jobs also include Uruguayan giants Peñarol (2013), Paraguay’s Olimpia (2014), and Mexico’s Pachuca (2014-18) and Monterrey (2018-19).

The Uruguay job was reportedly first offered to River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, but the Argentinian coach rejected it to extend his club contract.

Uruguay is in seventh place in the 10-team South American qualifying group. The top four teams earn automatic spots at Qatar 2022 and the fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for a spot at the World Cup. Uruguay is one point behind fourth-place Colombia with four matches remaining.

SI Recommends

Alonso’s debut as Uruguay coach will be on Jan. 27 in a key match against ninth-place Paraguay, which is only three points behind on the standings.

The 74-year-old Tabárez coached Uruguay for 15 years in his second stint in the job and was at the helm at the last three World Cups.

Tabárez led Uruguay to a fourth-place finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He has also won the 2011 Copa America.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 12, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates in the closing minutes of the win over the Villanova Wildcats at Ferrell Center.
Play
Betting

NCAA Men's College Basketball Betting Futures: Baylor Eyes a Repeat

There have been some major changes in the odds for which team will win the national championship, including a top-10 team who was 100/1 in the preseason.

SI99 WINGS
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Wings

Alabama signee Brandon Miller leads a talented pack of versatile wings in the SI99.

Nevada QB Carson Strong
College Football

Nevada QB Carson Strong Declares for NFL Draft

The Wolf Pack QB could be a sleeper first-round prospect as he enters draft preparation.

Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Knighted by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle

The seven-time F1 world champion is now Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Coppin State's Alex Rojas scores
Play
College Basketball

Coppin State Men’s Basketball Forgot Its Jerseys vs. Drexel

The Eagles had to wear the Dragons’ practice jerseys in their 76–69 loss on Tuesday night.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero
Soccer

The Football World Reacts to Agüero’s Retirement

Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and a slew of players, coaches, clubs and governing bodies from around the globe paid tribute to Sergio Agüero.

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy

Recapping the Fantasy Football Regular Season

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox College Football Analyst Throws Out Embarrassing Urban Meyer Take

Brady Quinn blames 'catty media' for backlash against the Jaguars coach.