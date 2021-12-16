Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Galaxy Trade U.S. Midfielder Lletget to Revolution

Author:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Midfielder Sebastian Lletget was acquired by Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution from the LA Galaxy on Thursday for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money.

The trade includes conditional future GAM based on performance.

A regular on the U.S. national team, the 29-year-old had spent the last seven seasons with the Galaxy and will reunite with New England coach Bruce Arena, the former Galaxy coach.

Lletget has 23 goals and 27 assists in 158 regular-season MLS games from 2015-21. He has eight goals in 33 international appearances.

Lletget spent 2010-15 with West Ham but failed to get into any Premier League games and was limited to one senior appearance, against Nottingham Forest in a third-round FA Cup match in 2014.

