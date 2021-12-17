Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
SOCCER
Lindsey Horan Voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

Author:

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Lindsey Horan was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Female Player of the Year for the first time.

The 27-year-old led the U.S. in minutes with 1,707 over 22 matches in 2021, tying for fourth with six goals and tying for second with five assists. She played both defensive and attacking midfielder.

Horan had two goals in 14 games this year for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns. She won U.S. Young Female Player of the Year in 2013 and became the third to win both awards, joining Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz.

Horan finished with 36% of the vote announced Thursday from national team coaches, players with at least one international appearance in 2021, board of directors and athletes council members, NWSL head coaches, media, administrators and college coaches. Fans voted for the first time and their votes were weighted as 15%.

Forward Carli Lloyd, who won in 2008 and ’15, was second with 29% and midfielder Rose Lavelle third with 19%.

Trinity Rodman, a 19-year-old forward, was voted Young Female Player of the Year after earning National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year with the Washington Spirit. Rodman, the daughter of retired NBA great Dennis Rodman, received 48%, followed by midfielder Catarina Macario at 32% and defender Emily Fox at 13%.

