Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pelé Released From Hospital Amid Colon Tumor Treatment

Author:

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue being treated for a colon tumor.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," the hospital said in a statement. “The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September.”

Pele, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.

He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor.

SI Recommends

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Rutgers' Aaron Young celebrates a touchdown vs Delaware
College Football

Rutgers Will Replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

The Scarlet Knights have accepted a bowl invitation after the Aggies' COVID-19 outbreak.

marnie-schneider
NFL

Lessons From the Women of the Eagles

Marnie Schneider created “Football Freddie and Fumble the Dog” in an unlikely place, and brought it to life with her mother, Susan Tose Spencer, former GM of the Eagles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger
MLB

Report: Dodgers, Bellinger Agreed to One-Year Deal Before Lockout

He struggled last season, but it wasn't that long ago he won the NL MVP award.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes over New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) who is blocked by Bills' Ike Boettger (65) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 16 Spreads, Bets and Picks: Rams, Dolphins to Cover

Our bettors are split on Sunday's AFC East showdown between the Bills and Patriots, but are in agreement on which team will cover when the Rams visit the Vikings.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen smiles while she crouches on the sideline
Play
College Basketball

Nicki Collen Is Following Her Own Path at Baylor

Replacing a program legend is never easy, but the Bears’ new coach is doing things her way in Year 1 in Waco.

Connor-Bazelak-Missouri
College Football

Missouri QB Connor Bazelak to Enter Transfer Portal

Connor Bazelak is leaving Missouri after three years with the Tigers.

A MLSE attendant holds up a sign reminding fans to wear their mask during the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Play
Podcasts

Crossover: Is NBA Ready To “Live With The Virus?” w/ Zach Binney

The NBA has chosen to live with COVID-19, but at what cost?

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakersduring the second half at Staples Center.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: The Ultimate Christmas Day NBA Preview

Make sure to catch these "can't-miss" NBA games Christmas Day. Plus, analyzing some rosters in shambles.