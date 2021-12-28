Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Spain Forward Ferran Torres Leaves Man City for Barcelona in $62.3 Million Move

Author:

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($62.25 million), around double what the English champions paid for the Spain forward 16 months ago.

Torres signed a five-year deal and will have a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), according to Barcelona.

The Spanish club needed to bolster its attacking options following the retirement of Sergio Aguero because of a heart problem. Aguero also joined Barcelona from City but played just five games.

The 21-year-old Torres returns to Spain, where he played for Valencia before joining City in the offseason of 2020 with a reputation of being one of Europe’s best young players.

SI Recommends

He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions for City but was never a regular because of the many attacking options available to manager Pep Guardiola. Torres hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury sustained on national-team duty.

“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.”

Torres will be presented as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou on Monday.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dak Prescott runs the football.
NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Shares How His Legs Feel as Regular Season Concludes

Not only did Prescott throw for 330 yards vs. Washington, but he had his second-best rushing game of the year as well.

russell-wilson-bears
NFL

Seven Things to Know After Week 16: QB Carousel Will Spin This Offseason

Plus, the Giants and Jags make it more difficult to fill their vacancies, Joe Burrow’s MVP rise, Trey Lance’s next shot, and more!

Deion Sanders during a Jackson State football game.
College Football

Deion Sanders: Games vs. Power 5 ‘the Ultimate Sellout’

The Jackson State head coach says the payouts aren't worth “financial beatdowns” at the hands of college football powers.

dCOVrickflick_H
College Football

‘He’s the Mortar That Fills in the Cracks’

Flick wanted to honor his son’s commitment to the football team. Now an invaluable cog of the program, he will be on hand as the Bearcats prepare to make history in the Playoff.

waiver-wire-122821
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups

Welcome to the fantasy Super Bowl! We're not quite done yet with one big week left to take the title.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on Top, Cowboys Charging Toward Playoffs

After a rocky start, Kansas City is on an eight-game winning streak, while Dallas is still loaded on offense and now lethal on defense.

tua tagovailoa
NFL

Dolphins Win Seventh Straight, Make History vs. Saints

With their dominant 20–3 win over New Orleans, Miami has now done something no other team has pulled off in NFL history.

ian book
NFL

Report: Former Notre Dame QBs Winless Since 2012 After Ian Book’s Debut

Book's loss in his NFL debut continues a rough stretch of professional play by former Notre Dame quarterbacks.