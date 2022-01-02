An up-and-coming star for the U.S. men’s national team is reportedly making a move overseas.

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi is headed to FC Augsburg of the German Bundesliga as part of a permanent transfer worth $20 million, MLS confirmed on Saturday. Chris Smith of 90min.com was the first to break the news.

Pepi, 18, has already made a name for himself in international competitions. He’s scored three goals with three assists in six games for the national team during World Cup qualifying. In 31 MLS contests, the striker has 13 goals and three assists. He was U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Player of the Year in 2021, as well as the Young Player of the Year for MLS.

Midway through the league campaign, Augsburg sits in 15th place out of 18 Bundesliga teams, just one point clear of relegation.

