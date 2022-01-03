Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LAFC Hires U.S. Great Steve Cherundolo as Manager

Author:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC's new head coach.

LAFC confirmed Cherundolo's hiring Monday as the replacement for Bob Bradley, the first coach in the expansion franchise's history.

Bradley and LAFC agreed to part ways late last year after the club missed the MLS playoffs for the first time. Bradley was quickly hired as Toronto FC's coach and sporting director.

While LAFC fans floated several prominent international names for the job, general manager John Thorrington replaced the second-winningest coach in league history with an MLS newcomer who spent last season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Lights, LAFC's USL affiliate.

Cherundolo grew up in the San Diego area and spent his entire professional playing career in Germany as a right back for Hannover 96, eventually becoming captain during 16 seasons with the club. He also made 87 appearances for the U.S. national team, scoring two goals.

SI Recommends

He moved immediately into coaching upon retirement in 2014, and he spent five years in Hannover's system before brief stints on the coaching staffs at Stuttgart, the U.S. national team and the German national youth teams.

He took over in Las Vegas last year. The Lights went 6-23-3 in his only season in charge and finished last in their conference, but LAFC was happy with Cherundolo's developmental work.

LAFC still has several personnel decisions to make for the upcoming season, which begins Feb. 26. Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela is under contract until June, and his supporting cast must be assembled.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke
College Basketball

South Carolina Still No. 1 in AP Poll After First Loss

The Gamecocks were not punished by voters thanks to their overall body of work.

Canelo Álvarez (right) is Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fighter of the Year.
Boxing

Sports Illustrated’s Fighter of the Year Is…

One boxer stood above all in 2021.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) with the rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets Suspend Wood, Porter One Game

Monday's suspensions come after Porter reportedly left the arena following an argument at halftime of Saturday's game.

Greg Jennings and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers during a game.
Extra Mustard

Greg Jennings: Relationship With Rodgers is ‘Non-Existent’

Jennings, the recipient of Rodgers' first career touchdown, discussed his former teammate breaking Brett Favre's record.

david-culley-houston-texans
NFL

Report: Texans Expected to Retain David Culley For 2022

He will be back on Houston's sideline in 2022, per a new report.

Auburn's Walker Kessler dribbles
College Basketball

Baylor Still No. 1 in Men's AP Poll; Auburn Rises

There wasn't much movement in this week's top 10 as conference play begins in earnest.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Are the Bulls Legit Title Contenders?

DeMar DeRozan’s recent heroics has Chicago atop the Eastern Conference.

antonio-brown2
NFL

Tony Dungy on AB: ‘Don't Sign Him Until He Gets Some Help’

The Super Bowl winning coach had plenty to say about Antonio Brown.