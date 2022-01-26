Skip to main content
Salah, Egypt Oust Ivory Coast From Africa Cup of Nations in PKs

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah buried the decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 in a shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Salah sent his spot kick into the bottom right corner and then ran off and jumped on the back of Egypt substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. The keeper pulled off the only save of the shootout when he tipped Eric Bailly's penalty onto the crossbar and out.

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Egypt set up a North African derby in the quarterfinals against Morocco.

