Thorns Send USWNT Star Horan to Lyon on Loan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan has been loaned to French club Lyon through the summer of 2023.

In addition to the loan, Portland announced Thursday that Horan has signed a contract extension with the Thorns through the 2025 season. She has been with the National Women’s Soccer League franchise since 2016.

“Returning to France to play for a massive club like Lyon is a dream come true. I am excited to step out of my comfort zone while hopefully playing a part in winning many trophies for this club while I am here," Horan wrote on social media. ”I cannot wait to get started."

Horan, who was also on the U.S. team that won the 2019 World Cup, previously played in France with Paris Saint-Germain from 2012 to 2016. The loan to Lyon runs through June 2023. Horan joins U.S. teammate Catarina Macario on the team’s roster.

“When Lindsey signed her long-term contract with the Thorns in 2020 she came to us to discuss pursuing an opportunity to play in Europe, and we have honored that request," Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc said in a statement. "We are thrilled she has signed an extension with the Thorns to offset this loan spell and we can’t wait to welcome her back to Portland after her time abroad.”

Horan, 27, has scored 25 goals with nine assists over her six seasons in Portland. She was named the NWSL MVP in 2018.

With the national team, Horan has 25 goals and 34 assists in 108 appearances. The Colorado native was on the squad that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Voted the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for 2021, Horan led the national team in minutes with 1,707 over 22 matches. She scored six goals and had five assists, playing as both a defensive and attacking midfielder.

Lyon, which has won seven UEFA Champions League titles, is currently preparing for a French Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

