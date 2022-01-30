Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Manchester United Suspends Mason Greenwood Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will not play or practice with the club until further notice after being accused of sexual assault by a woman, with police also looking into the incident.

A statement from the Premier League club was issued on Sunday in response to allegations being posted within videos, photographs and an audio recording that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” United said.

That statement followed after the club saying earlier Sunday it was “aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” and was looking to establish the facts.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind,” the club said.

SI Recommends

Police in Manchester confirmed officers were seeking information on the allegations when asked about Greenwood.

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media,” the force said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.

The 20-year-old Greenwood progressed through the United academy into the first team and he extended his contract last year through 2025.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

federer nadal
Tennis

Federer, Djokovic Congratulate Rafael Nadal on Australian Open Win

Nadal's victory in Melbourne gave him his 21st Grand Slam title and broke his tie with his longtime rivals atop the men's leaderboard.

rafael nadal (2)
Tennis

Watch: Rafael Nadal's Emotional Reaction After Australian Open Win

Nadal rallied from down two sets against Daniil Medvedev to capture his 21st career Grand Slam title—the most in men's tennis history.

AP22030539154307
Tennis

From Career-Threatening Injury to The GOAT Debate, Nadal Is The Comeback King

Rafa's fight back from a two-set deficit in Sunday's nearly six-hour epic Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev might be the best win of his career.

rafael nadal (1)
Tennis

Sports World Reacts to Rafael Nadal's Australian Open Comeback

Nadal rallied from down two sets to a dramatic victory in Melbourne, notching his 21st career Grand Slam win—the most in men's tennis history.

AP22030539154307
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Stages Epic Rally to Win Australian Open, Record 21st Grand Slam

The Spaniard roared back from two sets down to capture his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most in men's tennis history.

Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Which Tennis Players Have the Most Grand Slam Singles Titles?

Rafael Nadal stands alone with 21, ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Fred VanVleet
NBA

Fred VanVleet Is the NBA Star No One Saw Coming

Behind the steady rise of the Raptors guard, who might soon be certified as an actual All-Star.

Becky-Lynch
Wrestling

Becky Lynch Welcomes Ronda Rousey ‘With Open Arms’

The Raw women’s champion successfully defended her title, while Brock Lesnar won the men’s Royal Rumble match.