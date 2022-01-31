Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Colorado Rapids Sell U.S.'s Auston Trusty to Arsenal

Auston Trusty is getting a major upgrade in the Kroenke-owned family of clubs.

Trusty, the U.S. international center back, was sold from the Colorado Rapids to Arsenal on transfer deadline day in England for an undisclosed fee, though he'll be loaned back to Colorado until July, when he makes his move overseas ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season. He may be one of two Americans making the move to the Emirates this summer, with the New England Revolution reportedly in agreement over a deal with Arsenal for goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Trusty, 23, began his MLS career with the Philadelphia Union as part of a center back tandem with U.S. international Mark McKenzie. He enjoyed a strong 2021 MLS season for the Rapids, starting 33 matches and helping the club finish the regular season first in the Western Conference. He has yet to be capped at the international level, though he has been on the bench for three U.S. friendlies, most recently a 1–0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in December.

“Auston is coming off an exceptional season in 2021 in which he played a vital role in helping us finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in our history,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a statement. “We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe. 

SI Recommends

"Auston’s outstanding performances caught the eye of several European clubs over the past 12 months and we are privileged to be part of an organization with the reach and scale of [Kroenke Sports & Entertainment] that allows us to help a player of Auston’s potential further his development and career aspirations in Europe.”

Trusty is the third Rapids player to make the move abroad since the end of the MLS season, with Sam Vines securing a transfer to Antwerp in Belgium, while Cole Bassett has embarked on an 18-month loan with Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

He's the second MLS defender to make a deadline-day move, with George Bello securing a transfer to Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Bobby Lashley celebrates after beating Brock Lesnar
Play
Wrestling

Bobby Lashley Adds to HOF Résumé With Second Title Reign

Three years ago, Lashley’s WWE career looked stagnant. Now, he’s better than ever at 45.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2021 NFL Season

A look back on the 2021 fantasy football season through the prism of notable stats, facts and more.

joe-ingles-utah-jazz
NBA

Joe Ingles Suffers Torn ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Utah’s forward suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves

Antonio Brown takes off gloves before leaving Buccaneers-Jets game.
Extra Mustard

AB's glove from MetLife Stadium Exit Up for Auction

The glove that was made famous from Brown's bizarre exit from a game against the Jets is now up for auction.

Purdue's Zach Edey, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and UConn's Adama Sonogo
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Blooming Big Men, Hot Seats and the Shift Westward

Plus the mid-majors that could nab an at-large bid, and five questions with Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
NFL

Report: Higbee Could Miss Super Bowl With Knee Injury

The Rams' tight end missed most of Sunday's NFC championship after suffering a knee injury.

Daniel Jones attempts a pass.
NFL

Brian Daboll Details Plans for Daniel Jones in 2022

Daboll will look to kickstart New York's offense in 2022.

Brock Lesnar points to the WrestleMania sign after winning the Royal Rumble
Play
Wrestling

Uneven ‘Royal Rumble’ Paves the Road to ‘WrestleMania’

It wasn’t the best ‘Rumble,’ but the main-event matches for April’s big two-night event appear to be set.