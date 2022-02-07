Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ajax Sporting Director Quits Over Inappropriate Messages to Female Colleagues

Marc Overmars abruptly quit as director of football at Dutch champion Ajax on Sunday after apologizing for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Overmars, a renowned winger in his playing days for Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona and the Netherlands, said he was “ashamed” after being confronted by the club in the last week about his behavior.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days,” he said in a statement. “I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologize. Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax."

The club said “a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period of time” led to the decision.

The conduct, described as “extremely painful for everyone” by supervisory board chair Leen Meijaard, will see Overmars leave with immediate effect.

“It is devastating for the women who have had to deal with the behavior,” Meijaard said. “When we heard news of this, we immediately acted, carefully deliberating and weighing what was the best thing to do — all in consultation with CEO Edwin van der Sar and assisted by an external expert.”

SI Recommends

The 48-year-old Overmars started as director of football at Ajax a decade ago and has been working under Van der Sar, a former Ajax and Netherlands teammate.

“I find the situation appalling for everyone," Van der Sar said. “In my role, I also feel responsible to help colleagues. A safe sport and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future.”

Overmars had a recently extended contract through June 2026 with Ajax.

“That has now come to a very abrupt end,” Van der Sar said. "We are working on something very wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Damion-Lowe-USA-Jamaica
Soccer

FIFA Dismisses Jamaica Protest Over Qualifying Draw vs. U.S.

Jamaica took issue with two referee decisions but didn't follow protocol to properly file its protest.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. Coachella 2012.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for Super Bowl LVI Novelty Props

Looking to bet the coin flip or the halftime performance? Our panel provide the novelty props they're eyeing for Super Bow LVI.

Niklas Sule is leaving Bayern for Dortmund
Soccer

Dortmund to Land Süle on Free Transfer From Bayern

Niklas Süle is out of contract at the end of the season and has arranged for a summer move to Borussia Dortmund.

Davis Webb warming up.
NFL

Report: Giants Bring in Free Agent QB Davis Webb for Physical

Webb was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Bryan Harsin
Extra Mustard

Auburn Releases Statement on Bryan Harsin’s Job Status

The school released a statement regarding the review of coach Bryan Harsin on Monday.

Naz Hillmon playing for Michigan.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan Rises in AP Poll; South Carolina Remains No. 1

The Wolverines are the highest-ranked school in their conference and one of five Big Ten schools in the top 25.

Mason Greenwood has been accused of rape and assaulting a woman
Soccer

Nike Drops Man United's Greenwood Over Rape, Assault Allegations

Mason Greenwood has also been suspended by Manchester United until further notice after his arrest.

aaron-rodgers-packers
Extra Mustard

Orlovsky: Rodgers Should ‘Stay The Heck Away’ From AFC

Rodgers has not been shy about his uncertain future with the Packers.