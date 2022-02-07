Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Dortmund to Land Süle on Free Transfer From Bayern

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is signing Germany defender Niklas Süle on a free transfer from Bayern Munich for next season.

Dortmund said on Monday it agreed on a four-year deal with the 26-year-old Süle after he decided not to extend his contract with its biggest rival.

Bayern said last Wednesday that Süle would leave at the end of the season after he turned down its latest offer.

Dortmund’s announcement came a day after the team was humiliated in a 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, where it is already nine points behind Bayern with 13 rounds to play.

“We’re delighted that we have managed to sign Niklas Süle, a Germany international, on a free transfer and have tied the player down for four years,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Süle, who started for Bayern in its 3-2 win over Leipzig on Saturday, has made 159 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse. He’s won four Bundesligas, two German Cups and the 2020 Champions League with Bayern, though he missed much of the triple-winning season with a cruciate ligament injury.

SI Recommends

Süle previously made 117 appearances over 7 1/2 years for Hoffenheim, before switching to Bayern in 2017 for around 20 million euros ($22.5 million).

“Niklas has shown during the course of personal talks that he is really keen on Borussia Dortmund,” said Sebastian Kehl, who will take over from Zorc next season. “He possesses a lot of experience, composure in his build-up play and the necessary physicality to take the next step with us from this summer onwards.”

Süle has made more Bundesliga appearances (19) than any other defender at Bayern this season.

He has 37 appearances for Germany.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Davis Webb warming up.
NFL

Report: Giants Bring in Free Agent QB Davis Webb for Physical

Webb was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Bryan Harsin
Extra Mustard

Auburn Releases Statement on Bryan Harsin’s Job Status

The school released a statement regarding the review of coach Bryan Harsin on Monday.

Naz Hillmon playing for Michigan.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan Rises in AP Poll; South Carolina Remains No. 1

The Wolverines are the highest-ranked school in their conference and one of five Big Ten schools in the top 25.

Mason Greenwood has been accused of rape and assaulting a woman
Soccer

Nike Drops Man United's Greenwood Over Rape, Assault Allegations

Mason Greenwood has also been suspended by Manchester United until further notice after his arrest.

aaron-rodgers-packers
Extra Mustard

Orlovsky: Rodgers Should ‘Stay The Heck Away’ From AFC

Rodgers has not been shy about his uncertain future with the Packers.

Winter Olympics in Beijing logo.
Olympics

ROC Athlete Posts Photo of Food Allegedly Served in Quarantine

She said some of the food was “impossible” to eat.

stephen-a-tiki
Play
Extra Mustard

‘Watch Yourself’: Stephen A. Smith Sends Warning to Tiki Barber

Stephen A. Smith rips Tiki Barber over Giants comments

Rich Bisaccia coaching for the Raiders.
NFL

Report: Packers Expected to Hire Bisaccia as ST Coordinator

Green Bay has found an experienced coach to lead its special-teams unit.