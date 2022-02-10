Skip to main content
LA Galaxy Sign Brazilian Star Douglas Costa

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have signed former Bayern midfielder Douglas Costa as their third designated player.

The Galaxy announced the long-planned move Thursday for the speedy veteran on a six-month loan from Grêmio in his native Brazil. The 31-year-old Costa is already on loan to Grêmio from Juventus, but he is expected to sign a new deal with the Galaxy later this year.

Costa had eight goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances over two seasons with Bayern from 2015-17. He scored four goals in UEFA Champions League play and also won two Bundesliga titles.

Costa then collected six goals and seven assists in a loan season with Juventus in 2017-18. He joined the Italian giants permanently in 2018, but has gone out on loan to Bayern and Grêmio since October 2020.

Costa has also scored three goals in 31 appearances for Brazil's national team.

“Douglas is a world-class player and a proven champion at the highest level," Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. "His capacity to create and finish will add yet another level to our attack. We are excited to integrate him into the team as we push toward the start of the season.”

He becomes the latest international star to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham with a mid- to late-career move to the Galaxy, one of Major League Soccer's highest-profile franchises. Costa joins Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and French winger Kévin Cabral as the Galaxy's current designated players, who can be paid on a scale above their teammates.

The Galaxy will host New York City FC in their regular-season opener on Feb. 27.

