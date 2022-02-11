Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Moyes Stands By Playing Zouma Despite Cat Abuse, Fallout

LONDON (AP) — Kurt Zouma will remain available to play for West Ham amid an animal abuse inquiry and manager David Moyes hopes the public can forgive the embattled defender.

Zouma was fined two weeks’ salary and lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas after he was filmed kicking and slapping a cat, while Moyes came under scrutiny for opting to start the France international in a game on Tuesday hours after the club condemned Zouma's actions.

Moyes on Friday described Zouma's behavior in the video as “diabolical” but also said the 27-year-old player will be available on Sunday when fourth-placed West Ham visits Leicester in the English Premier League.

"We as a club took the decision that we’d make him available and I stand by that,” Moyes said at a news conference. “I’m not condoning him. His actions were terrible. We all accept that they were diabolical ... but we’ve chosen to play him and we stand by that.”

Moyes understands “the criticism of me personally" but said he's an animal lover and “I know where my own moral compass is.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has custody of Zouma’s two cats while it investigates video footage that was shared widely on social media and led to Zouma apologizing.

“I don’t think a club could have taken more action any quicker than what they’ve done at the moment,” Moyes said “They've find him maximum wages.”

SI Recommends

His exact salary has not been disclosed but British media reported the fine by West Ham to be more than $300,000. Zouma requested the fine be donated to animal welfare charities.

The RSPCA has provided courses to Zouma to educate him about the proper treatment of animals, Moyes said.

“We’re so disappointed, it’s completely out of character from Kurt,” the manager said. “We’ve never seen this in him. He’s a really good lad. As a club, we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure that we resolve it.”

Zouma is “incredibly remorseful,” Moyes added.

“In life sometimes you need a bit of forgiveness. He’s hoping that he’s forgiven for a bad action. We mustn’t forget that many of us through our lives will make mistakes and you’re hoping that there's people out there who are going to give you a little bit of forgiveness.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Israel Adesanya downtime
Play
Betting

UFC 271 Bets, Odds: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

Odds and best bets for Saturday's UFC 271, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker.

Michigan's DeVante' Jones celebrates with teammates
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Upset-Heavy Week Puts Plenty on Move

Fewer wins have meant more for the field than Michigan’s stomping of Purdue.

sheep-drawing-sliding-track
Play
Olympics

Respect the Sheep: Behind the Design of Beijing’s Daunting Sliding Track

Athletes say it presents challenges unlike any other in the world of luge, bobsled and skeleton. But the most dangerous sequence of the most dangerous venue at the Olympics has perhaps the least intimidating nickname possible.

Feb 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) participates in shoot around before Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Nominated for ‘Worst Actor’ Award for His ‘Space Jam’ Movie

The Lakers star may want to stick to basketball, even though Los Angeles is 26–30 and ninth in the Western Conference.

Gio Reyna is back for Borussia Dortmund
Soccer

5 Who Could Rejoin for USMNT's Qualifying Coda

The U.S. roster has hardly remained constant throughout World Cup qualifying, for various reasons. Here's who could join the fold late with the finish line in sight.

Rams and Bengals helmets across the water from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before Super Bowl LVI.
Play
NFL

What Channel is Super Bowl LVI On?

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with guard James Harden (13) after a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Play
NBA

The Harden-Era Nets Instantly Become One of NBA’s Strangest Cautionary Tales

Why Brooklyn's Big Three experiment is over before it really got started.

Joe Montana cheers on the Chiefs at a 2019 playoff game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Montana Believes Bengals Will Win Super Bowl LVI

Montana predicts a close game between the Bengals and Rams, with Joe Burrow being victorious.