West Ham defender Kurt Zouma started in his team's match on Tuesday, just hours after he released an apology for a video that showed him hitting and kicking a cat in his home.

On Wednesday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) announced that they have taken Zouma's two cats, announcing that the pets “are safe and in our care.”

“Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats,” an RSPCA spokesperson told Sky Sports. “They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.”

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video,” Zouma said Tuesday, a day after the video went viral. "I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.“

He added that there are “no excuses” for the behavior shown in the video, which was released by The Sun.

West Ham, which is donating two weeks of Zouma's wages (£250,000) to animal welfare charities, came under fire after manager David Moyes opted to start the defender against Watford on Tuesday. Moyes caught significant criticism for explaining away the decision by stating that Zouma is “one of our better players” and that he'll remain available to play while the club sorts out the legal concerns.

“I'll look after the football side,” Moyes said, noting his disappointment after seeing the video. “My job is to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that.”

West Ham scored a 1–0 win over Watford on Tuesday. The club is set to travel to Leicester City on Sunday. Moyes appears prepared to play Zouma again, barring more developments here.

