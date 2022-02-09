Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

RSPCA Takes Away Kurt Zouma’s Cats After Video of Abuse

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma started in his team's match on Tuesday, just hours after he released an apology for a video that showed him hitting and kicking a cat in his home.

On Wednesday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) announced that they have taken Zouma's two cats, announcing that the pets “are safe and in our care.”

“Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats,” an RSPCA spokesperson told Sky Sports. “They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.”

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video,” Zouma said Tuesday, a day after the video went viral. "I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.“

SI Recommends

He added that there are “no excuses” for the behavior shown in the video, which was released by The Sun.

West Ham, which is donating two weeks of Zouma's wages (£250,000) to animal welfare charities, came under fire after manager David Moyes opted to start the defender against Watford on Tuesday. Moyes caught significant criticism for explaining away the decision by stating that Zouma is “one of our better players” and that he'll remain available to play while the club sorts out the legal concerns. 

“I'll look after the football side,” Moyes said, noting his disappointment after seeing the video. “My job is to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that.”

West Ham scored a 1–0 win over Watford on Tuesday. The club is set to travel to Leicester City on Sunday. Moyes appears prepared to play Zouma again, barring more developments here.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Juan Martin del Potro
Tennis

Saying Farewell to Juan Martin del Potro

In our latest mailbag, we look at the place of tennis superstars in the larger sporting landscape and get into the rumors about a potential Ash Barty retirement.

Purdue's Jaden Ivey shoots vs. Illinois
College Basketball

Jaden Ivey Has Found His Next Gear

And Purdue, which has never quite had a player like the star, is reaping the benefits.

Christian Eriksen will return with Brentford in the Premier League
Soccer

Eriksen Inches Closer to His Inspirational Return

Brentford won't be rushing Christian Eriksen into action eight months after a near-death experience at the Euros, but his time is coming soon.

dCOVinglewood_Hnotext
NFL

SI:AM | Would You Want the Super Bowl in Your Neighborhood?

Plus, Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out again.

AP22039794930284
Play
Betting

Betting Preview and Picks for Super Bowl LVI

A record-breaking number of bettors are expected to wager on the Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals.

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook dribbles the ball during a game.
NBA

Westbrook Shares Feelings On Not Closing Games For Lakers

He feels like he's “earned the right” to be in the closing rotation.

A general overall interior view of an empty SoFi Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.
Podcasts

What Impact Does SoFi Stadium, Super Bowl Have in Inglewood?

Host John Gonzalez dives into answers around this, and why Brian Flores decided to call out the NFL now, in the latest episode of the SI Weekly podcast.

Jun 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

NBA Rumors: 76ers Willing to Keep Simmons Past Trade Deadline

Philadelphia appears to be playing the long game as it canvasses the market for the guard.