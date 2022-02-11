Skip to main content
SOCCER
Revolution Confirm USMNT GK Turner's Summer Transfer to Arsenal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Arsenal has reached an agreement for American goalkeeper Matt Turner to transfer to the London club this summer from the New England Revolution, subject to a successful physical.

New England said Friday the 27-year-old is expected to join Arsenal in late June, allowing him to remain with the MLS team for half the league season and the Concacaf Champions League.

Turner has 16 international appearances and has shared the starting role in World Cup qualifying with Zack Steffen, the backup to Ederson at Manchester City.

The 6-foot-3 Turner played college soccer at Fairfield from 2012-15 and was overlooked in the 2016 MLS draft. He signed with the Revolution in March 2016 and was loaned to the third tier Richmond Kickers, who moved up to the second tier in 2017.

He made his MLS debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut in January 2021, then became a surprise starter in the Americans’ first five World Cup qualifiers after Steffen developed a back injury. Steffen started three qualifiers in October and November, then was sidelined by the back issue as Turner took over for three winter qualifiers.

“Undrafted out of college and now he’s playing with the national team and he’s headed to Arsenal. It’s just an amazing, amazing story, and it’s all down to him and his work ethic and his belief in himself and his never-give-up attitude,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.

