Harry Kane, Tottenham Stun Manchester City, Opening up Premier League Title Race

The Premier League title race really is back on.

And it’s all because of Harry Kane.

The striker Manchester City wanted to sign in the offseason last year consigned the leaders to their first league loss in nearly four months by scoring twice for Tottenham in a dramatic 3–2 win on Saturday.

His second—the winning goal—came in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Kane celebrating scoring goals at Etihad Stadium was something City fans thought they’d enjoy seeing this season.

They weren’t this time.

By Wednesday, City could find its lead over Liverpool down to just three points.

Liverpool trimmed the gap to six on Saturday courtesy of a come-from-behind 3–1 victory over Norwich and is also at home to Leeds in four days’ time.

And Liverpool still has to go to City, in April.

Tottenham completed an improbable double over City, having beaten the champions 1-0 in the opening round, and the London team continues to cause City pain.

It was Spurs, after all, who eliminated City from the Champions League three seasons ago following an even more dramatic game in the quarterfinal second legs, and also beat Pep Guardiola’s team last season.

City appeared to have done enough to earn a point when Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time, canceling out Kane’s first goal. Earlier, Dejan Kulusevski scored in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan’s equalizer.

Kulusevski was the provider for Kane’s winner, the England striker directing his header into the corner to cap a superb all-round performance that saw him cause City’s defense all sorts of problems, mainly by dropping deep and slipping balls through.

