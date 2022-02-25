Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Manchester United Ends Sponsorship with Russian Airline, Aeroflot

As of Friday, Manchester United no longer has a partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot.

The Premier League Club announced the withdrawal following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine directed by President Vladimir Putin.

Because of the invasion, the United Kingdom banned the airline from entering the country, so it was likely only a matter of time until one of its biggest soccer clubs followed suit. 

“In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected,” a club spokesperson said, per Reuters.

SI Recommends

This move ends a nearly 10-year partnership with the club and the airline after Aeroflot became Manchester United’s main airline in 2013 following their sponsorship with Turkish Airlines. It is unknown which airline will now represent the club.

This isn’t the first major soccer news stemming from the Ukraine-Russia crisis. UEFA announced on Friday that the 2022 Champions League Final will be moving from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris. 

More Soccer Coverage:

For more Manchester United coverage, head to United Transfer Room.

YOU MAY LIKE

seimone-augustus-my-story-lead
WNBA

Finding My Purpose, On and Off the Court

In 2021, four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus retired from the league and signed on as an assistant coach with the Sparks. The reset has given the 37-year-old star a chance to reflect on her career and her continued role as an activist for various communities, both in and outside of basketball.

By Seimone Augustus
wladimir-klitschko
Boxing

Eight Thoughts on the Klitschkos, Chris Colbert and More

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko’s bravery for Ukraine, Colbert’s life-changing car crash and more thoughts from the boxing world.

By Chris Mannix
dCOVmilesbridges_H
Play
NBA

How Miles Bridges Put Himself in Perfect Position

After a momentous summer, the Hornets' star forward has never had a better chance to be rewarded on and off the court.

By Rohan Nadkarni
marvin-lewis
NFL

Marvin Lewis on the Brian Flores Lawsuit and the Future of Black Coaches, Including Himself

In a wide-ranging interview, the former Bengals coach weighs in on the state of coaching, and what can be done to address persistent diversity issues.

By Jon Wertheim
bahia
Soccer

Brazilian Club Wins After Bomb Explosion Injures Three Players

Bahia said a homemade explosive detonated inside the team’s bus Thursday before its Copa do Nordeste match.

By Associated Press
The UEFA Champions League trophy
Soccer

UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia to Paris

The move comes after ongoing escalation of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman
Keiunna-Walker
College Basketball

Louisiana Tech Duo Notches 40-Point Game, 20-Point Triple-Double

The Lady Techsters’ Anna Larr Roberson and Keiunna Walker posted a historic night on Thursday.

By Wilton Jackson
Alex Len
NBA

Kings, Nuggets Lock Arms Before Game in Support of Ukraine

The two teams joined together, amplifying a message of “NO WAR”.

By Wilton Jackson