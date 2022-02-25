Manchester United Ends Sponsorship with Russian Airline, Aeroflot
As of Friday, Manchester United no longer has a partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot.
The Premier League Club announced the withdrawal following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine directed by President Vladimir Putin.
Because of the invasion, the United Kingdom banned the airline from entering the country, so it was likely only a matter of time until one of its biggest soccer clubs followed suit.
“In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected,” a club spokesperson said, per Reuters.
SI Recommends
This move ends a nearly 10-year partnership with the club and the airline after Aeroflot became Manchester United’s main airline in 2013 following their sponsorship with Turkish Airlines. It is unknown which airline will now represent the club.
This isn’t the first major soccer news stemming from the Ukraine-Russia crisis. UEFA announced on Friday that the 2022 Champions League Final will be moving from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris.
More Soccer Coverage:
- Deserve Has Nothing to Do With it for Manchester United
- The Full Antonio Conte Experience Meets the Full Tottenham One
- Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine Has a Direct Impact on Champions League, World Cup
- United Transfer Room: Report: Manchester United ‘Pushing’ to Sign Borussia Dortmund Defender Manuel Akanji
For more Manchester United coverage, head to United Transfer Room.