EA Sports Announces It Will Remove the Russian National Team, Russian Clubs From Products

In a statement, the soccer video game franchise FIFA announced that it will remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports. The company also showed support for those in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country. 

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” the statement read. “In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products.”

This is just the latest sports organization that has punished Russia for its invasion. On Tuesday, FIBA announced all Russian teams and officials are no longer allowed compete in FIBA basketball and 3x3 basketball competitions. Before that, FIFA and UEFA banned Russia from all competitions

The IOC has also recommended that Russian athletes be banned from all competitions, which could include the future Olympics.  

