Charlotte FC had their first game in team history on Saturday, but that wasn’t the only thing that put the team in the record books.

The club packed its inaugural home game with an MLS record 74,479 attendees, just 388 seats short of completely packing Bank of America Stadium.

Videos showed the stadium erupting with chants for Charlotte FC, as well as fans belting out the national anthem.

The previous regular season attendance record, held by Atlanta United (72,548), occurred 27 seasons ago. Atlanta held every spot in the top 10 before Saturday, and still holds the postseason attendance record (73,019).

Unfortunately for the fans, Charlotte FC lost 1–0 to the LA Galaxy. Charlotte is 0–2 this season after losing its first game on the road 3–0 to D.C. United last Saturday.

Charlotte FC will play 16 more games at Bank of America Stadium this season. Although the rest of the games might not be as packed as the first, it appears the new team already has a strong fanbase in Charlotte.

