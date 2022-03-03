In just its first MLS home game, Charlotte FC is set to make league history.

The new MLS franchise is expected to break the MLS all-time attendance record after having already sold 73,500 tickets for Saturday’s home debut against LA Galaxy. Both the regular-season record (72,548) and postseason record (73,019) is currently held by Atlanta United, but Charlotte is set to eclipse both.

Charlotte will play its home games this season at the 74,867-capacity Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

“Our target of eclipsing 74,000 (tickets) hasn’t changed,” Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly told the The Charlotte Observer. “But we feel confident with already having passed the league record. Now it’s just more of a personal goal.“

Kelly also told The Charlotte Observer that the club has sold more than 20,000 season tickets.

“... It kind of reinforces everything we always thought, which is that this is truly a huge soccer market and that the growing fanbase for the team would show up by the time we hit our first match. I think even with all the challenges we’ve faced over the last two years that Saturday should prove that there is a very promising future for soccer here in Charlotte.”

Charlotte lost 3-0 to D.C. United in its MLS debut last weekend.

