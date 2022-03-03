Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Charlotte FC to Break All-Time MLS Attendance Record in First League Home Game

In just its first MLS home game, Charlotte FC is set to make league history.

The new MLS franchise is expected to break the MLS all-time attendance record after having already sold 73,500 tickets for Saturday’s home debut against LA Galaxy. Both the regular-season record (72,548) and postseason record (73,019) is currently held by Atlanta United, but Charlotte is set to eclipse both. 

Charlotte will play its home games this season at the 74,867-capacity Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers. 

“Our target of eclipsing 74,000 (tickets) hasn’t changed,” Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly told the The Charlotte Observer. “But we feel confident with already having passed the league record. Now it’s just more of a personal goal.“

SI Recommends

Kelly also told The Charlotte Observer that the club has sold more than 20,000 season tickets. 

“... It kind of reinforces everything we always thought, which is that this is truly a huge soccer market and that the growing fanbase for the team would show up by the time we hit our first match. I think even with all the challenges we’ve faced over the last two years that Saturday should prove that there is a very promising future for soccer here in Charlotte.”

Charlotte lost 3-0 to D.C. United in its MLS debut last weekend. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL Field and Logo
NFL

NFL, NFLPA Announce Immediate Suspension of COVID-19 Protocols

The league sent out a memo announcing it will no longer require teams to follow its COVID-19 protocols.

By Daniel Chavkin
Drivers take the start during the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 26, 2021.
Racing

F1 Has No Plans of Holding Russian GP in Foreseeable Future

The sport confirmed on Thursday that it terminated its contract with the promotor of the Russian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Sky guards Allie Quigley (14) and Courtney Vandersloot (22).
Play
WNBA

Report: Two Sky Players Leaving Russia, Returning to U.S.

On Sunday it was reported that several WNBA players were considering leaving Russia.

By Joseph Salvador
Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum
NBA

Where Do Surging Celtics, Grizzlies Rank Among Title Contenders?

Plus, would you rather build a team around Ja Morant or Jayson Tatum?

By SI Staff
Targeting in college football
College Football

Targeting Not Going Away, and Neither Is the Debate And Criticism Around the Rule

Data has shown targeting penalties have reduced the number of concussions in college football, but the in-game cost of the calls are still at the heart of the debate.

By Ross Dellenger
trey_mcbride_110621
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Tight End Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Which of these players could be the next Kyle Pitts?

By Matt De Lima
NCAAF National Championship
Extra Mustard

Phil Steele Drops College Football AP Preseason Top 10 Prediction

Steele is famous for correctly guessing which teams will make up the AP Preseason Top 10.

By Daniel Chavkin
dmitry-bivol
Boxing

Dmitry Bivol Just Wants the War in Ukraine to End

The Russian light heavyweight champ’s bout with Canelo Álvarez is still on—for now.

By Chris Mannix