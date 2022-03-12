Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Record-Breaking Hat Trick for Manchester United

Tom Brady has been a part of numerous historic feats of athletic achievement. On Saturday, while watching the Manchester United-Tottenham match at Old Trafford, he caught 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat trick and break a FIFA record in the process.

Ronaldo’s three goals were crucial, sending Man U past Tottenham 3–2. The three scores put him at 807 for his professional career, eclipsing the 805 by Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican for the most in FIFA history.

Ronaldo opened the scoring early on, with a rocket from 25 yards out.

Tottenham equalized on a penalty kick by Harry Kane, but moments later, Ronaldo broke the FIFA record on a solid pass from Jadon Sancho, setting him up for his second goal of the day.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Harry Maguire tied things up once again for Tottenham with a goal in the 72nd minute. In the 81st, however, Ronaldo knocked in a header to give Manchester United the lead. It proved to be the game winner, and secured his 59th career hat trick for club and country.

With the win, Manchester United is up to 50 points and sits in fourth place in the Premier League.

After the match, the two arguable GOATs of each version of football caught up.

It’s hard to accomplish much more in sports than the two men in that video have in their decades-long careers. 

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

LSU helmet 2015
College Football

LSU Notice of Allegations Features Violations by OBJ, Ed Orgeron

The football program self-imposed penalties in 2020 in hopes the NCAA would not levy more.

By Madeline Coleman
Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is greeted by teammate Brandon Nimmo (9) after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning during a spring training game in 2021 at Clover Park.
Play
MLB

Even With ‘Steve Cohen Tax,’ Mets Leaders Are Grateful to Be Back

After drawn-out labor negotiations, Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo welcome the start of spring training.

By Stephanie Apstein
Will Wade on the sideline coaching LSU.
College Basketball

LSU Fires Will Wade, Releases Notice of Allegations

The now-former coach was cited for a variety of Level I NCAA violations.

By Daniel Chavkin
Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) bats in the fourth inning at Target Field.
MLB

Mitch Garver Trade Grades: A Win-Win for Twins and Rangers

Minnesota sent its starting catcher to Texas for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a prospect.

By Matt Martell
Ezekiel Elliott Amari Cooper
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Impact: Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Browns

Fantasy Football players should lower their expectations for Amari Cooper now that he's been traded to the Browns.

By Michael Fabiano
Joe Buck speaks to the media ahead of calling the Super Bowl
Media

Report: Fox’s Getting Big Ten Football Game for Joe Buck

The TV network is getting something from ESPN in return for letting him out of his contract.

By Daniel Chavkin
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper workouts prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Report: Browns Finalizing Trade for Amari Cooper

He was expected to be released later this month.

By Dan Lyons
Kent State’s Malique Jacobs with the ball during a game against Akron.
Play
College Basketball

Four Kent State Players Suspended for MAC Title Game

Three of the players will miss the first half after a video was published featuring an entire rap taking aim at Akron players.

By Dan Lyons