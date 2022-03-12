Tom Brady has been a part of numerous historic feats of athletic achievement. On Saturday, while watching the Manchester United-Tottenham match at Old Trafford, he caught 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat trick and break a FIFA record in the process.

Ronaldo’s three goals were crucial, sending Man U past Tottenham 3–2. The three scores put him at 807 for his professional career, eclipsing the 805 by Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican for the most in FIFA history.

Ronaldo opened the scoring early on, with a rocket from 25 yards out.

Tottenham equalized on a penalty kick by Harry Kane, but moments later, Ronaldo broke the FIFA record on a solid pass from Jadon Sancho, setting him up for his second goal of the day.

Harry Maguire tied things up once again for Tottenham with a goal in the 72nd minute. In the 81st, however, Ronaldo knocked in a header to give Manchester United the lead. It proved to be the game winner, and secured his 59th career hat trick for club and country.

With the win, Manchester United is up to 50 points and sits in fourth place in the Premier League.

After the match, the two arguable GOATs of each version of football caught up.

It’s hard to accomplish much more in sports than the two men in that video have in their decades-long careers.

