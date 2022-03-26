Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Lionel Messi Questions His Argentina Future After World Cup: ‘Many Things Will Change’

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi says he will reconsider his future in soccer later this year but said it's likely “many things will change" after the World Cup in November and December in Qatar.

Messi's comments came after Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 on Friday in the remaining match of the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifying.

“I don’t know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming," Messi said. “After Qatar I will have to reassess many things.”

He added his doubts had nothing to do with past frustration playing for Argentina. He won his first title with the team last year—the Copa America in a final against Brazil.

“It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina,” Messi said.

Asked about him continuing with the national team after Qatar, Messi, who turns 35 in June, said: “I don’t know, the truth is I don’t know. I think about that is coming, which is close, Ecuador (on Tuesday). The preparation matches in June and September.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Let’s hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

Messi, who was recently booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans, appeared pleased after scoring the third goal of the match Friday and receiving enthusiastic support from the spectators at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured the region's four direct spots in Qatar later this year. Peru (21 points), Colombia (20) and Chile (19) will play in the last round on Tuesday for fifth place, which qualifies for an international playoff with an Asian team.

Argentina opened the scoring with Nico González from close range in the 35th minute after a low cross by Rodrigo de Paul. Ángel di Maria, another player who is under fire in France, netted the second in the 79th minute, lobbing the Venezuelan goalkeeper after an assist by De Paul.

Messi and Brazil star Neymar have both faced criticism in France after their club’s loss to Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

arkansas-elite-eight-newsletter
Play
College Basketball

Does Defense Win Championships? Houston, Arkansas Sure Hope So.

By Jason Jordan
saint-peters-elite-eight
Play
College Basketball

It’s Time to Embrace the Chaos of an Elite Eight No One Expected

Should we call whatever happens next in the men’s tournament surprising, or should nothing surprise us at all?

By Jeremy Woo
Creighton Bluejays guard Morgan Maly (30) drives on Iowa State Cyclones guard Ashley Joens (24) in the third quarter in the Greensboro regional semifinals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Creighton’s Depth Has Turned the Bluejays Into Giant-Killers

Morgan Maly’s lift off the bench was enough as the No. 10 seed continued its remarkable path in the NCAA tournament.

By Emma Baccellieri
Saint Peter’s celebrates its win over Purdue
Play
College Basketball

Saint Peter’s to Play North Carolina in Elite Eight

The Peacocks will face a red-hot Tar Heels squad in Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup

By Mike McDaniel
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against North Carolina forward Alexandra Zelaya (0) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Powers South Carolina Past Offensive Struggles

The Gamecocks star put up 28 points and 22 rebounds as South Carolina rebounded from a second-round slog to cruise into the Elite Eight.

By Emma Baccellieri
Saint Peter’s celebrates its win over Purdue
Play
College Basketball

Saint Peter’s Is an Underdog for the Ages—and Still Wants More

The Peacocks have achieved history, but they’re not satisfied as their incredible ride continues.

By Kevin Sweeney
USC Logo
College Football

USC Assistant Dave Nichol Dies at 45

The inside receivers coach recently stepped away from the team to deal with a private medical issue.

By Mike McDaniel
Shaheen Holloway speaks with CBS reporter Jamie Erdahl, surrounded by his Saint Peter's players.
Play
College Basketball

Shaheen Holloway Gives Incredible Interview After Upset of Purdue

Holloway wants everyone who doubted the Peacocks to know they heard the noise.

By Daniel Chavkin