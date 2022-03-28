Skip to main content
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It
Christian Pulisic Gets His First Hat Trick With USMNT Against Panama

Christian Pulisic scored his first hat trick for the U.S. men’s national team Sunday during the team’s blowout 5–1 win over Panama in World Cup qualifying that puts the Americans on the cusp of securing a place in Qatar. His third score was sensational and came in the 65th minute off an assist from Antonee Robinson on a cross from the left side. 

But that’s not doing the goal justice. Pulisic put the ball between a defender’s legs with an incredible move after he spun to dodge another before finding the back of the net for his third goal of the day. 

He’s just the sixth player in USMNT history to get a hat trick in a World Cup qualifying match, joining Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore, Eddie Johnson, Peter Millar and Aldo Donelli. 

Both of his first two goals came via penalty kicks. He put the USMNT up 1–0 with his first score in the 17th minute and his second came in first-half stoppage time to make it 4–0. 

Pulisic had one hat trick in his career before Sunday, a three-goal effort in October 2019 with Chelsea during a 4–2 win against Burnley. 

