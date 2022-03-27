Skip to main content
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It

LIVE: USMNT Hosts Panama With World Cup Spot in Its Sights

By Sunday night’s end, the U.S. men’s national team will either be in the 2022 World Cup, sit on the cusp of it or confront the possibility of a second straight qualifying failure.

Those are the very clear and tangible stakes in the penultimate match of Concacaf’s qualifying campaign, as the U.S. hosts Panama in Orlando, Fla. Before the U.S. kicks off, it will know whether full qualification is within reach. If El Salvador can either beat or draw Costa Rica in an earlier match on Sunday, then the U.S. will know that it can get it in with a win. Regardless, a triumph over Panama is a necessary result to ensure that qualification doesn’t come down to a positive outcome in Costa Rica, where the U.S. is winless all-time in World Cup qualifying.

The U.S. hosted Panama in Orlando in the second-to-last match in qualifying in the last cycle, too, and it went rather well. A 4–0 triumph, in which then-19-year-old Christian Pulisic scored the opener, had put the U.S. in prime position to qualify, only for the wheels to fall off in Trinidad & Tobago. Now, a win would at the very least expand the margin of error a great deal and ensure the U.S. could do no worse than a fourth-place finish and playoff against Oceania’s qualifying champion.

The U.S. is severely shorthanded. Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Matt Turner are all out injured, while Tim Weah and DeAndre Yedlin are suspended due to card accumulation and Reggie Cannon is out after testing positive for COVID-19 in Mexico. That leaves the U.S. on its fourth-choice right back, with Gold Cup champion Shaq Moore joining the group in Florida as a late replacement. Moore’s last qualifying appearance came in October in Panama, where Los Canaleros dealt the U.S. a 1–0 defeat. It marked the first time Panama had ever beaten the U.S. in World Cup qualifying and just the third win for the Central American nation in all-time meetings, with the other two coming in the Gold Cup.

Moore jumped right into the starting lineup, joining Paul Arriola, Luca de la Torre and Jesús Ferreira as the changes coach Gregg Berhalter made from Mexico. According to Fox Sports, a few U.S. players, including Gio Reyna, got a stomach bug after Thursday’s 0–0 draw. Reyna is available off the bench, though.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the night:

More Soccer Coverage:

