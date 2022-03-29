Before Egypt’s Mohamed Salah attempted a penalty kick at the end of the second leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff versus Senegal on Tuesday, he was covered in green lights.

Senegal fans used the laser beams on Salah in order to distract him. The Liverpool forward ended up missing the shot most likely due to the various green laser beams that shined on his face. His shot ended up going over the crossbar.

With the win, Senegal earned a spot in the World Cup. Salah’s Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané made his penalty kick, which sealed the win for his team—just as it did in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations this winter. This is only the third time the country has qualified for the World Cup.

So, along with that, Egypt is now out of the World Cup. Previously, Egypt played in the 2018 World Cup, with Salah operating at less than full strength after suffering an injury in the Champions League final at the hands of Sergio Ramos. Now, one of the world’s most in-form players will miss out on the World Cup stage entirely.

