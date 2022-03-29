Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Senegal Fans Used Laser Pointers on Mohamed Salah During Penalty Kick Miss

Before Egypt’s Mohamed Salah attempted a penalty kick at the end of the second leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff versus Senegal on Tuesday, he was covered in green lights.

Senegal fans used the laser beams on Salah in order to distract him. The Liverpool forward ended up missing the shot most likely due to the various green laser beams that shined on his face. His shot ended up going over the crossbar.

With the win, Senegal earned a spot in the World Cup. Salah’s Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané made his penalty kick, which sealed the win for his team—just as it did in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations this winter. This is only the third time the country has qualified for the World Cup.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

So, along with that, Egypt is now out of the World Cup. Previously, Egypt played in the 2018 World Cup, with Salah operating at less than full strength after suffering an injury in the Champions League final at the hands of Sergio Ramos. Now, one of the world’s most in-form players will miss out on the World Cup stage entirely.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

2022 World Cup Qualifying: Who’s In, Latest Updates

The remaining spots in Qatar are going to fill up fast. Here’s the updated qualifying situation around the globe for the fall competition.

By Avi Creditor
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) hits a shot
Tennis

Matteo Berrettini Undergoes Right Hand Surgery

The World No. 6 tennis player did not mention when he is expected to return to the court.

By Madison Williams
Nov 25, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti arrives before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Play
NFL

Ravens Owner Questions Deshaun Watson’s Record-Breaking Contract

Bisciotti: “I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract.”

By Wilton Jackson
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will head to the World Cup one more time
Play
Soccer

The Last Dance for Transcendent Stars at the World Cup

With Argentina and Portugal both qualifying for the World Cup, two legends will get another crack at the sport’s biggest prize—perhaps, and most likely, for the last time.

By Andrew Gastelum
Jalen Ramsey with the Rams.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jalen Ramsey Names His Top Five WRs From 2021

Two of the players on his list were his teammates this past season.

By Joseph Salvador
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15)
College Basketball

Iowa’s Keegan Murray Declares for NBA Draft

The All-American finished his sophomore season with a Big Ten conference tournament title and MVP title.

By Madison Williams
lewy-poland
Soccer

Lewandowski Leads Poland to World Cup Berth in Win Over Sweden

The Bayern Munich star scored the opening goal in Poland’s 2–0 win over Sweden in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying playoff.

By Associated Press
Louisville s Hailey Van Lith cuts the net down for advancing to the Final Four.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Hailey Van Lith’s Interview After Louisville’s Win Goes Viral

After her team bested Michigan in the Elite Eight, the guard shared what her mentor, Kobe Bryant, would’ve told her in that moment.

By Daniela Perez