Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
Qatar 2022 Could Be the Last Time We See Messi and Ronaldo at the World Cup
Qatar 2022 Could Be the Last Time We See Messi and Ronaldo at the World Cup

How the World Cup 2022 Draw Pots Currently Stand as Qualifying Ends

The draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is nearly here. Just a few qualifying matches remain before the FIFA ranking that will be used to determine the draw is revealed.

One team from each of the four pots will be drawn into eight groups that will be selected at random in Friday’s draw. As the host, Qatar automatically secures a spot in Pot 1, while the rest of the teams—except for those who will contest playoffs in June—fall based on the March 31 FIFA ranking. The oddity of the draw is that it will be conducted with three places at the World Cup still to be claimed. Two intercontinental playoffs and one UEFA playoff (postponed from this window due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) will be contested in June, with the three eventual winners having spots designated for them in the draw.

Here’s a look at the potential scenarios as things stand (with the expected FIFA ranking numbers crunched by We Global Football):

Pot 1

  • Qatar
  • Brazil
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Argentina
  • England
  • Spain
  • Portugal

The first pot of the draw is set thanks to Portugal’s triumph on Tuesday. Host Qatar will be a desired Pot 1 grouping for many teams, while top-ranked nations Brazil, Belgium and France follow. The largest omission from this stacked group? FIFA’s current No. 6-ranked team, Italy. The Azzurri were stunned by North Macedonia in their UEFA qualification playoff semifinal and will now miss their second straight World Cup. The nation second to only Brazil in Cup wins (and last year’s European champion) will have to wait another four years to end its drought.

Pot 2

  • Netherlands
  • Denmark
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Uruguay
  • Croatia

Still Waiting:

  • USA
  • Mexico
  • Senegal

This is likely where the two highest-ranked teams out of Concacaf will fall. Barring a six-goal loss by the U.S. or a big loss to El Salvador by Mexico combined with a hefty Costa Rica win over the Americans, both teams will qualify without having to play in the intercontinental playoff. That means joining the likes of 2014 champ Germany, 2018 runner-up Croatia and others in the second pot. If collapse happens for either the U.S. or El Tri, Senegal enters the fray. If not, the highest-ranked African nation and reigning Cup of Nations winner is headed to Pot 3.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pot 3

  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Morocco
  • Serbia
  • Poland
  • South Korea

Still Waiting:

  • Senegal
  • Canada
  • Tunisia
  • Cameroon

The story of Concacaf (and maybe of World Cup qualifying as a whole), Canada qualified for its first men’s World Cup in 36 years. Its expected FIFA ranking means it will fall into either the third or fourth pot, pending Wednesday’s results. If Canada drops into Pot 4 and either the U.S. or Mexico is somehow sent to the intercontinental playoff as well, Cameroon would also sneak into the third pot with Tunisia.

Pot 4

  • Ecuador
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Ghana

Still Waiting:

  • Canada
  • Tunisia
  • Cameroon
  • UEFA Playoff
  • CONMEBOL-AFC Playoff winner
  • Concacaf-Oceania Playoff winner

There’s lots going on here and not everything is decided, but the big picture is that this will consist of the three teams who are already locked in, most likely two of Canada, Tunisia and Cameroon, then the winners of the final European playoff and the two intercontinental playoffs. Wales, despite currently being ranked No. 20, will enter Pot 4 because of a delay in the playoff if it wins its matchup with the winner of Ukraine and Scotland. The intercontinental playoff will be populated by the fourth-place Concacaf team (most likely Costa Rica) playing the winner of the Oceania Football Confederation playoff, which will either be the Solomon Islands or New Zealand. The other playoff pits the winner of the Asian Football Confederation playoff (United Arab Emirates vs. Australia) against the fifth-place team in CONMEBOL (Peru). The winners of both those matches will advance to Qatar in the fourth pot of the draw.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Paige Bueckers
Play
College Basketball

Sue Bird: Paige Bueckers Has ‘Clutch Gene’ After UConn’s Win

The former Huskies star on Bueckers: “Like literally the definition of sky’s is the limit.”

By Wilton Jackson
Police fire tear gas to try to remove spectators from the pitch at the end of the Ghana and Nigeria 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying playoff
Soccer

Nigeria Fans Storm Pitch After Team Misses Out on World Cup

Nigerian fans destroyed property on the field and threw objects at visiting Ghana fans and players before police dispersed the crowd with tear gas.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) chase a loose ball during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

The Reason to Be Concerned About the Heat

Is Miami bound for disappointment in the playoffs?

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
NFL

Goodell: Snyder ’Not Involved’ in Commanders’ Operations

In 2021, the franchise owner agreed to temporarily cede control of the team to his wife, Tanya.

By Madeline Coleman
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Goodell: Watson Will Face Discipline If He Violated Conduct Policy

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that allege sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Daniela Perez
senegal
Soccer

Africa WCQ: Senegal Clinches Berth in PKs; Cameroon Stuns Algeria

In similar fashion to February’s African Cup of Nations final, Senegal defeated Egypt in a shootout, while Cameroon shocked Algeria at the death.

By Associated Press
Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
NCAA logo
College Football

Report: C-USA Comes to Agreement With Three Departing Schools

The terms of the agreement are reportedly not expected to be made public.

By Wilton Jackson