Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Canada Qualifies for First Men’s World Cup Since 1986

O Canada, you can now book your ticket to Qatar. 

After a stunning run to the top of the Concacaf table, the Canadian men’s national team has qualified for the World Cup for only the second time in its history, returning to the grand stage for the first time in 36 years following a 4–0 win over Jamaica at BMO Field in Toronto on Sunday. 

Its return to the World Cup caps off a memorable period in Canada’s soccer history after the women’s team won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. The Canadian men’s team first and only appearance in the World Cup came in 1986 in Mexico, where it finished last in its group with three losses. 

Just as remarkable is the fact that Canada was one of three nations to advance to the Octagonal from the first and second rounds of qualifying, before then going on to dominate the Octagonal, which was the third and final round. Until Thursday night’s defeat in Costa Rica, Canada had gone undefeated throughout the entirety of the qualification process.

Against the two traditional regional powerhouses, the U.S. and Mexico, Canada won both of its home games and drew on the road. It’s only fitting that Canada finished off its quest in frigid, wintry conditions at home. Those were the circumstances for those home wins over the region’s more entrenched powers, with Sam Adekugbe’s goal celebration of diving into a snowbank in Edmonton—whose stadium, for the night against Mexico, was dubbed the “Iceteca”—one of the lasting images of this qualifying campaign.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, during its unprecedented run, Canada saw its FIFA world ranking jump from 78th at the end of the last World Cup year up to 33rd heading into this window. It hadn’t even reached the final round of Concacaf qualifying since the 1998 cycle before doing so this time. Its rise is among the greatest stories currently happening in international soccer anywhere.

Cyle Larin became the Canadian men’s all-time leading scorer in the qualifying process, passing Dwayne De Rosario when he scored his 23rd career international goal in the January win over the U.S. in Hamilton. His opener, and No. 24 for his career, on Sunday, sent the Canadians on their way to completing their objective. A staggering 13 of those 24 have come in the three rounds of qualifying for this World Cup, with his six leading the Octagonal. Teammate Jonathan David is right on his heels with five.

Canada’s depth of talent is evident by the fact that it finished off its quest without arguably its most important player. Dynamic Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies missed the final two qualifying windows with myocarditis, which he was diagnosed with after contracting COVID-19. Canada managed to secure the maximum nine points in the winter window—including the home win over the U.S.—while he was only able to cheer on via Twitch.

This time around, Canada reached the World Cup entirely on merit. In 2026, when the World Cup expands to 48 teams, Canada won’t have to worry about the qualifying process since it will be expected to earn an automatic bid as co-host with the U.S. and Mexico. Either way, manager John Herdman’s team is one on a rapid rise, and it’s one that no opponent in Qatar should take lightly despite its inexperience on the game’s premier stage. Canada will learn those opponents on April 1, when it is part of a World Cup draw for the first time in over three decades.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian Pulisic and the USMNT face Panama in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Hosts Panama With World Cup Spot in Its Sights

Follow along as the U.S. looks to strengthen its grasp on—and potentially clinch—a berth in the 2022 World Cup.

By Avi Creditor
Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) reacts after a play during the second half against the Hurricanes.
Play
College Basketball

When Did Kansas Men’s Basketball Last Win a National Title?

The Jayhawks are looking to win their fourth championship in program history.

By Joseph Salvador
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
Racing

Verstappen-Leclerc Battle Continues: Takeaways From Saudi Arabia

The Red Bull star snagged his first win of 2022 in a thrilling DRS battle, but one question looms: should F1 race in Saudi Arabia?

By Madeline Coleman
Joe Thomas holding a microphone.
NFL

Thomas Says Mayfield ‘Overplayed His Hand’ With Browns

The former offensive tackle believes the quarterback mishandled his standing with Cleveland.

By Daniel Chavkin
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed.
Play
NFL

Steelers GM: Signing Mitch Trubisky Won’t Alter Draft Plans

The former Bears QB signed a two-year deal earlier this month.

By Jelani Scott
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan holds his new jersey following a press conference at the NFL team’s practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Play
NFL

Reich: Colts ‘Built to Make Some Noise” After Acquiring Ryan

The former Falcons quarterback will look to bring Indianapolis back to the postseason in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
Ronald Jones runs past Brian Burns in game against the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Chiefs Sign RB Ronald Jones II to One-Year Deal

The former Buccaneers running back will look to provide depth to the position in Kansas City.

By Mike McDaniel
NCAA logo
College Basketball

Former Jacksonville University Coach Joe Williams Dies at 88

The legendary coach led Jacksonville University to an unlikely championship appearance against UCLA in 1970.

By Associated Press