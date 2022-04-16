Skip to main content
Manchester City Apologizes After Fans Chant During Hillsborough Silence

Manchester City issued an apology to Liverpool after a group of their supporters interrupted a period of silence to remember the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster before Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal.

A number of City fans could be heard making noise after referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle to signal a minute of silence to honor the 97 Liverpool supporters who died at a 1989 FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool fans booed in response to the interruption resulting in a chaotic scene at Wembley Stadium. Oliver cut the tribute short as a result of the events.

“Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game,” a club spokesperson said in a statement. “The club sincerely apologizes to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.”

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp accepted City’s apology when addressing the pregame incident after the match, but also expressed his disappointment in what happened.

“In the moment, I felt it was a really strange feeling, because I thought there are moments in football where all the rivalries should be put aside. This is one of these moments,” Klopp said. “I’m pretty sure it was not all of the City supporters… It’s not about Manchester City. There were clearly a few people who didn’t understand the situation.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also weighed in on the actions of some of the club’s supporters, saying that “these people don’t represent who we are and who want to be.”

“Obviously, the club has made a statement, that we support completely. So these people don’t represent who we are and who want to be,” Guardiola said. “Of course, we are alongside Liverpool for this tragedy they suffered years ago and the minute of silence should be done. But again, [those fans] don’t represent who we are.”

Liverpool won the match 3–2 to reach their first FA Cup final since 2012. City last won the competition in 2019.

