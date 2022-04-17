For the second time this week, Karim Benzema played the role of hero by scoring a late goal to lift Real Madrid to victory.

On Sunday, the world-class forward slammed home the eventual game-winner in the 92nd minute to seal a 3–2 victory for Real against Sevilla.

Just over a minute into injury time, Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo made a run into the right side of the box. He then played the ball back to an open Benzema, who took a pair of touches before sending a rocket into the back of the net.

The score capped off an impressive comeback for the LaLiga leaders after trailing 2–0 at halftime, marking a third straight win for the club in league play.

Benzema’s late-game heroics came just a few days after he played spoiler to Chelsea’s comeback efforts in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward scored in the 96th minute of the second leg of the quarterfinals to give Real Madrid a 5–4 advantage on aggregate.

In 39 games across all competitions this season, Benzema has scored 39 goals. He’s found the back of the net 24 times in 27 LaLiga games with his most recent goal giving Real Madrid its 23rd win of the campaign.

