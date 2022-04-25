Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants

Mid-level Clubs: Champions League Risks Creating ‘Monster’ With Proposed Changes

The fear is UEFA is creating a “monster” with changes to the Champions League that will make the elite even richer.

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellman says he is working with other middle-ranking clubs to try to thwart UEFA plans to give two places to teams based on their historic record in Europe over five years if they fail to qualify through their domestic performances.

The safety-net places for two sides based on accumulated UEFA coefficient points are planned in 2024 when the Champions League introduces a new format and expands from 32 to 36 teams.

“If you’re participating in the Champions League, your coefficient gets higher and higher and the shop is more closed,” Hellman said in a video call on Monday. “So I do not believe that should be the right requirement to participate in the European competitions. I would be more open to other leagues and other clubs, and the national qualification is therefore the most important door to be kept open.”

Frankfurt is one of the teams marginalized in Germany by the dominance of a Bayern Munich enriched by Champions League revenue and rated highly by past European successes. But Frankfurt is preparing for its second Europa League semifinal in four seasons, against West Ham on Thursday.

Hellman is working to protect the pathway from the smallest national leagues to the top of European football, to ensure the distribution of UEFA prize money and television revenue is better balanced between the competitions, and to make certain financial sustainability is rigorously policed.

Enforcement of the rules is important for Hellman so as to promote balance within European competitions rather than tilting them even more in favor of the powerhouse teams—many of whom tried and failed to split and form a breakaway Super League a year ago.

“The other alternative will be clear if we don’t do this to a certain extent, we build our own monster,” Hellman said. “Champions League clubs will generate more and more, and one day they try to enter Super League because this is their own only possibility to satisfy their capital needs. And that is something we need to avoid.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“That’s the reason why I’m very strong with some other clubs in the initiative to strengthen the interests of the middle class European clubs.”

He includes team like his own, Frankfurt, which has been a regular in European competitions in recent seasons. The team also reached the 1960 European Cup final, losing to a Real Madrid side featuring Ferenc Puskás and Alfredo Di Stéfano in front of around 130,000 fans, and won the forerunner to the Europa League by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 1980 UEFA Cup final.

If Frankfurt, which is ninth in the Bundesliga, beats West Ham over two legs and then wins the final of the Europa League, it will qualify for the Champions League.

“I think that the gap between Europa League and Champions League is too big—the spread is too big,” Hellman said. “What I am not in favor of is building up step by step, a closed shop that only generates profit on itself.”

Villarreal has shown this season the benefits of being able to make the jump from the second-tier European competition to the Champions League — by winning the Europa League — with the Spanish club preparing for a semifinal meeting with Liverpool on Wednesday.

“We are just a small club, a middle-class club in Germany, and we are not the voice of all the European clubs,” Hellman said. “But there’s one thing that we could do, at least. We could give the other middle-class clubs a voice and organizing an initiative with some other clubs, and that’s something we are working on.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Gill St. Bernard’s Naasir Cunningham dunks during the 2021 City of Palms Classic Edison Bank SLAM DUNK Contest, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Life Christian’s Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) won the slam dunk contest. City of Palms Classic dunk contest
College Basketball

Top Recruit Naasir Cunningham Joining Overtime Elite

Cunningham will not receive a salary with Overtime Elite in order to maintain his college eligibility.

By Mike McDaniel
Fred VanVleet attempting a jump shot against the 76ers.
NBA

Fred VanVleet Says He's Out for Game 5 Against 76ers

He suffered a left hip strain in the first half of Game 4 and did not return.

By Joseph Salvador
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walker is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft.
Play
Betting

Travon Walker Passes Aidan Hutchinson as Betting Favorite to be No. 1 Pick

Travon Walker (-150) is now the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, passing former frontrunner Aidan Hutchinson (+100).

By Bill Enright
Tyler Williams
Play
College Football

Recruiting Notes on Ohio State Commitments, Georgia, Alabama Targets and More from the DR Sportz 7-on-7 Event

College football recruiting notes from some of the South's top prospects on hand at the DR Sportz 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend

By John Garcia Jr.
darvish-spin-2
Play
MLB

The King of Spin: Yu Darvish Epitomizes Pitching in 2022

At a time when pitchers are throwing more secondary pitches than ever, the Padres ace is the paragon of the modern game.

By Tom Verducci
Texas didn’t have enough offensive linemen to run a regular spring game this year.
Play
College Football

College Football Working on Solution to Roster Depletion

The transfer portal is creating roster issues across the sport.

By Ross Dellenger
Ben Simmons while injured with a basketball during a timeout for the Nets.
NBA

Report: Nets ‘Exasperated’ by Ben Simmons Injury Situation

He will not play in Game 4 on Monday as Brooklyn looks to avoid a first-round sweep.

By Mike McDaniel
AP22111017168792
Play
Betting

Brooklyn Trails Boston 3-0, on Verge of Elimination Tonight

Plus, NBA playoff spreads and NFL draft week prep.

By Kyle Wood