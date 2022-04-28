Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Signs Contract Extension Through 2026, Per Report

Liverpool has reportedly signed manager Jürgen Klopp to a two-year contract extension through 2026, according to The Athletic

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and its first Premier League trophy along with a 61.4 win percentage through 373 games. 

In its chase for a historic quadruple this season, Liverpool has already won the League Cup, is one point back of first place in the Premier League, won its Champions League semifinal first leg and will play in the FA Cup final May 14. 

Already signed through 2024, Klopp had previously hinted at taking a sabbatical at the end of the 2023–24 season. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The plan at the moment is to get to 2024 and then, ‘Thank you very much,’” Klopp told The Athletic last month. “If I have the energy level for it. I love what I do, but I said a couple of times that there must be something else out there in the world, apart from always thinking about very skilled, good-looking, fantastically nice football players.” 

And while a new contract doesn’t necessarily prevent that from happening, Liverpool has reportedly completed its objective to lock down the manager to a longer-term deal.

The club is also reportedly deep into contract negotiations with star forward Mohamed Salah. Klopp said last month that the new contract “is Mo’s decision,” although reports suggest that lots of headway has been made toward a new deal. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits a ball far.
Play
MLB

Ronald Acuna Jr. Activated From IL, Could Return Thursday

The Atlanta outfielder is officially back from his torn ACL rehab.

By Daniel Chavkin
Agent Mino Raiola speaking at a ceremony
Soccer

Soccer Agent Mino Raiola Angered by False Reports of His Death

Reports on social media reportedly claimed that the agent, who represents stars like Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba, had died.

By Andrew Gastelum
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Play
Betting

76ers-Raptors, Suns-Pelicans, Mavericks-Jazz Game 6 NBA Playoff Bets

Bets and analysis for Thursday’s potential closeout Game 6s between the 76ers-Raptors, Suns-Pelicans and Mavericks-Jazz.

By Kyle Wood
Travon Walker works out at Georgia's pro day
Play
NFL

SI:AM | The Jags Are on the Clock

And their rumored top choice might surprise you.

By Dan Gartland
Khris Middleton for the Bucks.
NBA

Khris Middleton Out for Series vs. Celtics, per Report

The forward injured his knee during Game 2 of the first-round series vs. Chicago.

By Daniel Chavkin
JaMarcus Russell on the Raiders sidelines.
Extra Mustard

Look: Every NFL Team’s Biggest Draft Bust Ever

Let’s take a look at draft picks teams hope to forget.

By Daniel Chavkin
Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott throws the ball in a game against the Pittsburgh Maulers.
Play
Betting

USFL Week 3 Best Bets, Lines, Futures, Odds

A look back at last week's games, plus bets and analysis of the USFL Week 3 action.

By Frankie Taddeo
Erika Tymrak and Lauren Barnes in a 2017 NWSL match
Soccer

NWSL’s 10-Year Growth Through the Eyes of Its Lifers

Just over a couple dozen NWSL originals are still in the league, but for those who have made up its backbone, they’ve lived through the stark changes from 2013 to now.

By Molly Geary