Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

FIFA President Gives Odd Answer to Question About Qatar’s Migrant Worker Deaths

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said migrant workers gain pride from hard work when he was questioned on Monday about workers suffering in Qatar while building World Cup infrastructure.

Despite the abuses, Infantino claimed workers would feel proud at being given the chance to construct stadiums for the tournament in the Gulf nation, earning a living rather than being given charity.

The comments came after Infantino was asked at the global conference of the Milken Institute in Los Angeles if FIFA would use its profits to make “any sort of commitment” to help families of workers who died in Qatar.

Infantino did not directly address that point when responding to MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle on stage, instead pointing to the introduction of a minimum wage and enhanced labor rights.

“Let’s not forget one thing ... when we speak about this topic, which is work, even hard work, tough work,” Infantino said. “America is a country of immigration. My parents immigrated as well from Italy to Switzerland. Not so far, but still.

“When you give work to somebody, even in hard conditions, you give him dignity and pride. It’s not charity. You don’t make charity. You don’t give something to somebody and say, ‘Stay where you are. I give you something and I feel good.’”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle interjected: “But to build the stadium where the World Cup is to be played.”

Infantino responded: “Exactly. It’s also a matter of pride and to have been able to change the conditions for these 1.5 million people, this is something that makes us as well proud.”

Infantino did not directly dispute the claim put to him by Ruhle — denied by Qatar after being reported by The Guardian — that 6,500 workers have died building infrastructure to stage the Middle East’s first World Cup in November. Infantino said only three people have died on the construction sites of the stadiums.

“Now 6,000 might have died in other works and so on,” Infantino said, “and of course FIFA is not the police of the world or responsible for everything that happens around the world. But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football we have been able to address the status of all the 1.5 million workers, working in Qatar.”

Construction workers, mostly men from southwest Asia, live with multiple people in the same bedrooms in Qatar, while their families remain in their home countries. Switzerland, which Infantino cited, welcomes families and offers free public education to children of immigrants.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

deandre-hopkins-cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended Six Games

Newly acquired Marquise Brown suddenly becomes more valuable, while Kyler Murray takes a hit.

By Michael Fabiano
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins jogs on the field during a game.
NFL

Report: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended for Six Games

The five-time Pro Bowler stands to miss over one-third of the 2022 season if his suspension is upheld.

By Zach Koons
AJBrown
Play
Fantasy

A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown Trades Have Major Impact on Fantasy Football

The Eagles and Cardinals may have stolen the spotlight during the NFL Draft after trading for the Titans and Ravens wide receivers.

By Michael Fabiano
Zandon, with Flavien Prat up, wins the Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Keeneland race course.
Play
Betting

Kentucky Derby 148: Post Positions and Opening Odds

By Frankie Taddeo
draymond green (1)
Betting

NBA Makes Decision on Draymond Green’s Flagrant 2 Foul vs. Grizzlies

Green was ejected during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

By Nick Selbe
Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor catches a ball.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Royals OF Michael A. Taylor Robs Home Run vs. Cardinals

He might’ve just made the catch of the year.

By Zach Koons
Drew McIntyre makes his entrance on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

McIntyre Prepares for Reigns With an Even Bigger Match Looming

Could a showdown with Tyson Fury be on the horizon at WWE’s show in Wales in September?

By Justin Barrasso
Celtics guard Marcus Smart tries to dribble past Bucks center Brook Lopez.
NBA

Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 2 vs. Bucks

The 2021–22 Defensive Player of the Year took a few hits to his right quad in Sunday’s loss.

By Zach Koons