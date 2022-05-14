Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Robert Lewandowski Wants to Leave Bayern Munich, Club Director Says

After spending eight seasons with FC Bayern Munich, striker Robert Lewandowski told the team he would like to play for another team instead of signing an extension.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the news on Saturday, but he mentioned this information doesn’t change the way the club would like to approach Lewandowski’s contract.

“I spoke with Lewa. In that discussion he informed me that he does not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club,” Salihamidzic told Sky Germany, via Reuters. “He said he wants to do something else. But our position has not changed. The fact is he has a contract to June 30, 2023.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In his time with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has played in 252 games and recorded 237 goals and 35 assists as one of the cornerstones of the team. He is coming off a season where he scored 34 goals in 33 matches, entering the team’s final match on Saturday,

The club has won the Bundesliga championship every year since Lewandowski arrived, including this season, along with the 2020 Champions League title.

Besides Bayern Munich, Lewandowski is also the captain and leading all-time goalscorer for the Polish National Team, which has already qualified for November’s World Cup.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days.
Extra Mustard

Kiffin Amused by Saban’s College Football ‘Parity’ Concerns

The Rebels coach: I love the [GOAT] but Coach ………. U feeling Ok??”

By Wilton Jackson
ESPN lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit
Extra Mustard

Kirk Herbstreit Discusses Building Chemistry with Al Michaels

The longtime college football commentator is preparing for his inaugural season calling NFL games on a regular basis.

By Mike McDaniel
Aidan Hutchinson meets with Detroit media.
Extra Mustard

Aidan Hutchinson Reminds Lions GM of Another No. 2 Pick

He had a direct comparison for the former Michigan defensive end.

By Daniel Chavkin
NBA former player Robert Horry shoots during the 2013 NBA All-Star shooting stars competition at the Toyota Center.
Extra Mustard

Horry Says Lillard Is NBA’s Greatest-Ever Clutch Shooter

“Big Shot Bob” made a living knocking down clutch shots, but he says Lillard “has hit a clutch shot against every team.”

By Wilton Jackson
Raiders midfield logo.
NFL

NFL Considered Moving Raiders to St. Louis, per Report

The league was thinking about filling the St. Louis void before the Rams officially relocated.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jerry Jeudy before a Broncos game.
Play
NFL

Jeudy’s Girlfriend Asks for Case Against Him to Be Dismissed

The Broncos receiver was arrested on Thursday after a dispute between the couple.

By Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) walks off the court after a flagrant two foul was call on him during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Play
NBA

Dillon Brooks Shares Message for Warriors After Series Loss

Brooks: “They know that we are going to come every single year.”

By Wilton Jackson
Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas looks on during a game.
NFL

Earl Thomas Arrested for Violating Protective Order

The 33-year-old NFL veteran faces third-degree felony charges in Texas.

By Mike McDaniel