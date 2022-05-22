Aston Villa Goalkeeper Assaulted by Fans During Pitch Invasion

Manchester City scored three goals in five minutes to come back from down two vs. Aston Villa and win the Premier League title.

Once the match ended, fans rushed the field in excitement to celebrate. However, things seemed to get out of hand as Aston Villa goalie Robin Olsen was apparently assaulted by fans in the middle of the celebration.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was angry at the situation, asking Manchester City to address the situation before leaving his press conference to check on Olsen.

In response, Manchester City released a statement of apology to Olsen and announced an investigation into the altercation.

“Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch,” the statement said.

“The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

