Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Played Without ACL in Left Knee for Six Months

After AC Milan won its first Serie A title since 2011 on Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimović took to Instagram to tell the world that he has been playing with just one ACL for the last six months. 

“For the past six months I played without an ACL in my left knee,” he said in an Instagram post. "I made something impossible to something possible.”

In the Instagram post that featured a photo of the club celebrating the title, Ibrahimović divulged that his left knee was swollen for six months and he was only able to train with the team 10 times in that same timeframe. 

He also shared that he’s taken more than 20 injections, emptied his knee once a week, took painkillers every day and has struggled to sleep all in the last six months. He added that he “never suffered so much on and off the pitch.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ibrahimović had knee surgery on Wednesday and faces up to eight months on the sidelines if he decides to continue his playing career. The 40-year-old made 23 appearances in Serie A this past year mostly off the bench. Milan said the surgery was scheduled for some time “to definitively resolve the joint’s instability.”

Ibrahimović will be 41 by the time he can play again and his contract ends this year as well. But for now, the Swede is celebrating his team’s latest accomplishment. 

“In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise,” he said on Instagram. “Today I have a new ACL and another trophy.”

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kylian Mbappe has stayed with PSG
Soccer

French League Chief Blasts La Liga President for Mbappe Deal Criticism

Javier Tebas registered official complaints over PSG’s finances, which Ligue 1 chairman Vincent Labrune responded to in a pointed letter.

By Associated Press
The NBA Countdown panel
Play
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Goes Ballistic When Jalen Rose Reveals Ridiculous All-NBA Vote

Stephen A. Smith loses it when Jalen Rose confesses to giving Kyrie Irving an All-NBA vote.

By Jimmy Traina
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is congratulated after a play against the Golden State Warriors during a time out during the third quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals.
Play
NBA

How Luka Doncic, Mavs Can Take the Next Leap

The Mavs can’t afford to stand still and expect another conference finals run.

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
Brenden Aaronson is headed to Leeds United
Play
Soccer

Leeds Signs U.S.’s Aaronson After Avoiding Relegation

Leeds United tried to sign Brenden Aaronson in the January transfer window, but it will bring the U.S. winger to the Premier League this summer instead.

By Avi Creditor
Bernie Ecclestone
Formula1

Former F1 Boss Arrested in Brazil for Illegally Carrying Gun at Airport

Bernie Ecclestone “was detained” after police found an unloaded pistol in his luggage while going through the X-ray area.

By Associated Press
Keyshawn Johnson
Play
Extra Mustard

Keyshawn Suffers Tough Moment Guarding Jay Williams One-on-One

The ESPN radio hosts are preparing for a two-on-two challenge.

By Daniel Chavkin
LeBron James celebrates with Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after making the game-winning shot at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Forbes Announces World’s Highest-Paid Athletes of the Last Year

Four NBA players made the top 10 and three soccer players appeared in the top four.

By Joseph Salvador
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart embrace after a game.
College Football

Athlon Sports Releases Annual CFB Top 25 Predictions

The familiar powerhouses fill up the top of the list.

By Daniel Chavkin