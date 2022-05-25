Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out 7-8 Months After Knee Surgery

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday and faces up to eight months on the sidelines — if he decides to continue his playing career.

Ibrahimović missed large portions of Milan’s title-winning campaign with injury. The 40-year-old Swede made 23 appearances in Serie A, although most of them were off the bench.

Milan said the knee operation, which was performed in France, had been scheduled for a while “to definitively resolve the joint’s instability.”

The club added: “The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between seven and eight months.”

Ibrahimović will be 41 by then.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After Milan clinched its first Serie A title since 2011 on Sunday, Ibrahimović said he would only continue playing if he felt well and added that it had been a difficult few months for him.

His contract ends this year.

Ibrahimovic’s return at the start of 2020 signaled a turnaround for Milan that saw the Rossoneri finish second last season and end their 11-year wait for the league title this season.

He also helped Milan to the last of its Serie A titles in his first spell at the club.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Billie Jean King looks on before the game between the North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC.
NHL

Billie Jean King Exploring Launch of New Women’s Pro Hockey League

The tennis great is working on a proposal with the PWHPA and Dodgers chairman Mark Walter.

By Associated Press
Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool into the Champions League final
Soccer

Salah Is Out for Revenge on Real Madrid in UCL Final

The Liverpool star was injured in the 2018 meeting between the two clubs and is out to make a decisive impact in Saturday’s final in Paris.

By Associated Press
Damion Lee warming up for the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

Damion Lee Says ‘It’s Easier to Get a Gun Than Baby Formula’

After the Game 4 loss, the Warriors’ guard said the country needs reform.

By Joseph Salvador
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Rearranging the National QB Dominoes Beyond Arch Manning

Upcoming decisions from Dante Moore, Jaden Rashada and Eli Holstein's Alabama pick shape the scope of the 2023 quarterback recruiting class.

By John Garcia Jr.
deshaun-watson-press-conference
Play
NFL

It’s Time for the Browns to Speak Their Truth About Deshaun Watson

More than two dozen women have spoken their truth about Deshaun Watson. It’s time for the Browns to do the same.

By Conor Orr
AP22144100717554
Betting

Boston Favored to Win Game 5 in Miami

Plus, Mavericks extend series with Warriors and a Stanley Cup playoffs update.

By Kyle Wood
Team USA center Brittney Griner runs down the court.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Wife Calls for Further Efforts to Bring WNBA Star Home

Appearing on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Cherelle Griner reflected on her wife’s detainment in Russia.

By Zach Koons
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts celebrates his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Washington.
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Is Back in MVP Form

The Dodgers star struggled by his standards in 2021. Now, he’s surging to what could be another award-winning season.

By Will Laws