Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed 30 minutes after tens of thousands fans had troubles entering the stadium.

It is estimated that a majority of those fans were Liverpool supporters. Fans were unable to enter the Stade de France due to logistical issues at various stadium entry points.

The Associated Press reported that there were sporadic instances of fans without tickets attempting to break through security at the gates and enter the stadium. The security issues caused by these fans led to delays at some of the gates.

With nearly 30 minutes left until kickoff, nearly half the Liverpool end remained empty.

Fan reports on the ground indicated that several of the gates that spectators were attempting to enter were shut, forcing thousands of spectators to funnel through just one gate. According to reports, police used tear gas fans who were attempting to enter the venue after for over an hour, many of whom reportedly had tickets but the system failure prevented them from entering.

UEFA cited “late arrival of fans” as the reason for the delay to kickoff in Paris, but there appears to be more to the story than that, as Real Madrid fans had no issue getting to their seats inside the stadium.

Five minutes after the delayed kickoff, much of the Liverpool section remained empty.

With one of the biggest soccer spectacles in the world taking place on Saturday, much of the attention has now been turned away from the game. UEFA will have some explaining to do in due time, but until then, all eyes will be on the match to see who ultimately raises the trophy between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

More Soccer Coverage: