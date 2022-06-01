Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

RedBird Capital to Buy Serie A Champion AC Milan for $1.3 Billion

MILAN (AP) — Serie A champion AC Milan is on the verge of being sold to American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) after the two parties signed a preliminary agreement.

Milan said Wednesday that RedBird is expected to complete the purchase of the storied Italian club from fellow American firm Elliott Management by September, becoming the fourth owner of the team in five years.

“We are honored to be a part of AC Milan’s illustrious history and are excited to play a role in the club’s next chapter as it returns to its rightful place at the very top of Italian, European and world football,” RedBird founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale said.

Seven-time European champion Milan clinched its 19th Serie A title but its first in 11 years last month. The Rossoneri last won the Champions League in 2007.

RedBird has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns English Premier League club Liverpool.

U.S.-based hedge firm Elliott had owned Milan since 2018 after the club's former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan. Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.

Milan had finished sixth a couple of months before Elliott took over. It was also embroiled in a case with UEFA over financial fair play breaches that later saw it voluntarily withdraw from the 2019-2020 Europa League to avoid penalties.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“When Elliott acquired AC Milan in 2018, we inherited a club with a tremendous history, but with serious financial problems and a mediocre sporting performance," Elliott managing partner Gordon Singer said. "Our plan was simple: to create financial stability, and to return AC Milan to where it belongs in European football. Today, I believe we have accomplished both.

“As we make this remarkable transition to AC Milan’s next chapter, I want to express our deepest sense of humility, pride and above all gratitude for the experiences we have shared with each member of the AC Milan family.”

Elliott, which will retain a minority stake in the club, had seemed set to sell Milan to a private equity firm based in Bahrain but the exclusive negotiations were ended recently after it failed to come to a commercial agreement with Investcorp.

That paved the way for RedBird to enter and Cardinale was pictured celebrating Milan's title triumph in front of the city's iconic cathedral in Piazza Duomo with thousands of fans,

“I want to thank Gordon Singer and the entire Elliott team for the tremendous work they have done over the last four years in rebuilding Milan and returning it to its rightful place at the top of Serie A,” Cardinale said.

"RedBird’s investment philosophy and track record in team ownership has shown that football clubs can be successful on the pitch and sustainable off it.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Gareth Bale is leaving Real Madrid
Soccer

Bale Bids Farewell to Real Madrid in Twitter Post

Gareth Bale won five Champions League titles at Real Madrid, scoring in two finals during his complicated time at the club.

By Associated Press
Washington Football Team players in a huddle at FedExField vs. the Eagles.
NFL

Report: Commanders Stadium Proposal Has NFL’s Smallest Capacity

The team has a proposal for a new stadium in Virginia.

By Dan Lyons
John Madden EA Madden NFL 23 Cover
NFL

EA Sports Reveals ‘Madden NFL 23’ Cover With Special Tribute

The company announced that the legendary coach will be honored on the cover for the first time in more than two decades.

By Daniela Perez
Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (29) bats against the Blue Jays.
MLB

Pham Calls Mike Trout ‘Worst Commissioner in Fantasy Sports’

The Reds outfielder said that the Angels slugger could’ve helped settle the beef between him and Joc Pederson.

By Zach Koons
G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
Play
College Basketball

G.G. Jackson Says More One-And-Done Talent Headed for UNC

He said he’s the first domino in a string of top-tier talent headed to play for Hubert Davis.

By Jason Jordan
Giants outfielder Joc Pederson shows reporters GIF he sent to Tommy Pham.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Feud: Five More Things That Might Get Joc Pederson Slapped

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson over a fantasy football beef, so it’s worth noting some important do’s and don’ts for your league.

By Matt De Lima
Paul Pogba is leaving Manchester United
Soccer

Pogba Leaves Man United for a Second Time

Man United barely got any compensation when Paul Pogba left in 2012, and it’s getting nothing as he leaves on a free transfer.

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani heads to first as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.
Play
Betting

American League MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year Odds: Shohei Ohtani Pacing the Field

Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and Justin Verlander are the odds leaders entering June for AL MVP, Rookie of the Year and Cy Young, respectively.

By Jennifer Piacenti