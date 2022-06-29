Skip to main content
Megan Rapinoe Celebrates Historic Equal Pay Ruling for U.S. Women's Soccer
Megan Rapinoe Celebrates Historic Equal Pay Ruling for U.S. Women's Soccer

Carson Pickett Becomes First Player With Limb Difference to Appear for USWNT

Carson Pickett made history when she started Tuesday night for the U.S. women’s national team against Colombia in a final friendly match ahead of the Concacaf W Championship, which doubles as a Women’s World Cup/Olympic qualifying tournament.

With Pickett’s start, she becomes the first player with a limb difference to appear for the USWNT, according to U.S. Soccer. The North Carolina Courage defender was born without part of her left arm.

Pickett was named as an alternate for the USWNT for the W Championship earlier in June, one of three players to be available for the friendly against Colombia that is not on the U.S.’s tournament roster. She has played on the U.S. U-17 and U-23 teams previously but had yet to feature for the first team.

Prior to playing with the Courage, she was drafted No. 4 by the Reign in the 2016 NWSL draft after her collegiate career at Florida State. She has also played for the Orlando Pride in NWSL. 

The USWNT is in Group A for the Concacaf W Championship in Mexico, which begins July 4 against Haiti. From there, the USWNT will face Jamaica on July 7 and host Mexico on July 11. 

