Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Playoff to Decide Serie A Title in Event of First-Place Tie

MILAN (AP) — Starting next season, the Italian league title will be decided by a playoff if the top two teams finish with the same number of points.

The Italian soccer federation announced the rule change after getting approval from the Serie A clubs.

Previously, the head-to-head record had been used as the first tiebreaker between teams finishing on the same number of points, a rule which nearly came into play last season.

AC Milan clinched the scudetto on the last day of the campaign with a win at Sassuolo to finish two points above defending champion Inter Milan. Had the Rossoneri drawn the match, they would have still won the title as they had the better head-to-head record over their city rival.

There will be no extra time in the title-deciding playoff match, which will go straight to penalties if the game is drawn after 90 minutes.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Head-to-head will still be used as the tiebreaker if teams are on the same number of points anywhere else in the table, unlike when playoffs were previously a factor in Serie A.

Prior to the 2005-06 season, playoffs were used if teams were tied on points for positions that would decide the title, relegation or European qualification. Many other leagues, including the Premier League, use goal difference as the first tiebreaker.

The only time a playoff was used to decide the Serie A champion was in 1964 when Bologna beat Inter 2-0 to win the last of its seven league titles. Had head-to-head record been the first tiebreaker, Inter would have triumphed.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman walks to the field for the presentation of his World Series championship ring, before the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Atlanta.
Play
MLB

Freddie Freeman’s Love for Atlanta Shouldn’t Alienate Los Angeles

He is an emotional guy who cares deeply about his organization. Isn’t that what fans want from a star player?

By Will Laws
A ball boy holds a tennis ball at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Is Wimbledon Losing Relevance?

In our latest mailbag, we look at the changing coverage of the tournament.

By Jon Wertheim
USWNT celebrates Kelly O’Hara goal against Colombia.
Soccer

USWNT Beat Colombia Ahead of World Cup Qualifying

The team came out on top in their final tuneup friendly ahead of World Cup qualifying.

By Associated Press
Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek applauds to the crowd after a match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Announces Tennis Event to Benefit Ukraine

The Polish player will host a charity event to raise funds for children and teenagers impacted by the war.

By Zach Koons
Moriah Jefferson shoots a jump shot
Play
WNBA

SI:AM | The WNBA’s Triple-Double Explosion

Stuffing the stat sheet is becoming increasingly common in the W.

By Dan Gartland
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Betting

2022-23 SEC College Football Futures Betting Breakdown

Alabama is favored to win the SEC this upcoming season, but faces a stiff test in defending national champion Georgia. Plus, full conference odds.

By Frankie Taddeo
Austin Novosad
Play
College Football

Elite 11 Finals Notebook: Where Best QBs Stand in Recruiting Process

The latest on the commitment front from top quarterback recruits at the 2022 Elite 11 Finals.

By John Garcia Jr.
Lewis Hamilton
Formula1

Piquet Releases Statement on Racist Remark Toward Hamilton

“I strongly condemn any suggestion word was used by me with aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour.”

By Madeline Coleman