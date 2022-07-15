Skip to main content
Man United Signs Christian Eriksen to Three-Year Deal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract on Friday.

The 30-year-old Eriksen played for Brentford in the second half of last season, joining the London club almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The former Tottenham player is United’s second major signing under manager Erik ten Hag following the arrival of left back Tyrell Malacia from Dutch club Feyenoord.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” said Eriksen, who has also played for Inter Milan. “I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.’

Eriksen said he has spoken with Ten Hag “and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.”

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach,” Eriksen said. “I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.” 

Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last December since Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator that was fitted.

United football director John Murtough said that in addition to technical skills, Eriksen “will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad.”

“Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him,” Murtough added.

