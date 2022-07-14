Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

De Jong Reluctant to Move Despite Barcelona, Man United Agreement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the potential transfer of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who would still need to approve the move, a person at the Spanish club with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

United has agreed to pay Barcelona 75 million euros ($75 million) plus another potential 10 million euros in variables for the 25-year-old De Jong, according to a club official who spoke under condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the deal.

De Jong, who is under contact with Barcelona through June 2026, would still need to agree to the transfer to the English Premier League side. So far, he is reportedly reluctant to leave Camp Nou.

But the Barcelona official with knowledge of the agreement said coach Xavi Hernández has told De Jong that he will not be a key part of his squad. Barcelona would prefer for a definite deal to be reached immediately before the team leaves on Saturday for a preseason tour in the United States.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Barcelona has been working to reduce its payroll as it seeks to reduce its debt. De Jong’s salary, the club official said, was no longer in line with its new financial priorities.

De Jong has made 140 appearances, mostly as a regular starter, since Barcelona bought him from Ajax in 2019 for 75 million euros (then $85.5 million).

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dream guard Aari McDonald drives to the basket against Sky guard Dana Evans.
Play
WNBA

Aari McDonald Is Reintroducing Herself to the WNBA With a Sophomore Glow-Up

After struggling in her rookie season, the former No. 3 pick has put her speed and defensive prowess on full display in 2022.

By Ben Pickman5 minutes ago
Brett Favre/USA Today
NFL

Former Governor Allegedly Ordered Payments to Brett Favre

The defendant in the welfare fraud case claims the ex-Mississippi governor directed her to pay the former QB $1.1 million.

By Associated Press10 minutes ago
Ohio State football players line up in the tunnel
Play
College Football

Power 5 Desirability Ratings: Measuring Every School’s Value

If the conferences started over, who would be most coveted? We break down all 69 schools with a formula.

By Pat Forde14 minutes ago
Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens go over an offensive play call during a Browns game.
Play
NFL

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

The quarterback's former head coach still believes in him.

By Daniel Chavkin16 minutes ago
ozzie-guillen
Extra Mustard

Ozzie Guillen Goes Off on MLB Reporter, Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Ozzie Guillen rips 'New York Post's' Jon Heyman after shady accusation

By Jimmy Traina20 minutes ago
Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski could all be on Barcelona this season
Soccer

How Can Cash-Strapped Barcelona Afford Its Summer Spending Spree?

Between new signings, re-signings and transfer targets, Barcelona is acting as if money is no object—even though that’s very clearly not the case.

By Jonathan Wilson21 minutes ago
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on prior to a game against the Eagles.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady: Haven’t Spoken to Donald Trump in ‘A Lot of Years’

Media members noticed a MAGA hat in his locker back in 2015.

By Joseph Salvador30 minutes ago
The Hockey Canada logo projected on an ice rink.
NHL

Hockey Canada Reopens Investigation Into Alleged Sexual Assault

The organization also is changing several protocols in response to the investigation.

By Daniel Chavkin48 minutes ago