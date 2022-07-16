Robert Lewandowski Shares Farewell Message for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona on Friday in a blockbuster transfer. On Saturday, he posted a message on Instagram to thank his fans from his now previous team.

The picture shows Lewandowski’s jersey hanging in his old locker.

“I would like to thank my teammates, staff members, club management and everyone who has always supported me and made it possible for us to win trophies for @fcbayern,” Lewandowski said. “I am proud of what we have achieved together. Above all, I would like to thank the fans because it is you who make @fcbayern the special club that it is. Im privileged to have spent 8 wonderful years with this club and its fans and it will remain in my heart forever.”

The Polish star was adamant about leaving Bayern Munich, where he played since 2014, ahead of his contract ending. He got his wish to land in Barcelona.

The two-time reigning FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year is set to sign a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth, with Barcelona.

The 33-year-old won seven of the Bundesliga’s last nine Golden Boots, including the last five. Bayern won the Bundesliga title in each of his eight seasons in Munich, and he scored 344 goals in 375 appearances across all competitions for the club.

