Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Zinchenko Follows Gabriel Jesus in Leaving Man City for Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Zinchenko became the second player to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal in this offseason after signing for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) on Friday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant coach at City from 2016-19, has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club.

Zinchenko, a midfielder who mostly played at left back for City, ended his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium, where he was never a first-team regular despite being the captain of Ukraine.

Arsenal did not disclose the length of Zinchenko's contract.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City," Arteta said. "Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility.

"It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defense. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Arsenal technical director Edu said Zinchenko “was a main focus on our list” of possible transfers.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White presents a renovations plan for Neyland Stadium to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the board's meeting at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Play
College Football

Tennessee AD Issues Statement on Notice of Allegations

The Volunteers athletic director said the allegations were expected as the program aims to remain transparent.

By Wilton Jackson5 minutes ago
Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (middle), and LeBron James (right) on the Lakers bench.
Play
NBA

The Big Questions Facing LeBron James and the Lakers

Discussing Russell Westbrook’s future with the team, the possibility of landing Kyrie Irving and what small moves the team should make going forward.

By Chris Mannix11 minutes ago
lebron-james-uninterrupted-nike
Extra Mustard

LeBron-Owned Company Filed to Trademark ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

The company of the Lakers star plans to use the phrase in a variety of ways.

By Wilton Jackson18 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass.
NFL

Roethlisberger Says Art Rooney Made Call on Final Season

The team’s owner reportedly wanted the quarterback to play in 2021, while the GM and coach thought ’20 could’ve been his last season.

By Madison Williams22 minutes ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
More Sports

Paulana Lamonier Is Smashing the Stereotype That Black People Don’t Swim

Fed up with the racial disparities in swimming participation, the Black People Will Swim founder set out to improve the statistics.

By Danielle Bryant39 minutes ago
Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt paces the sideline
Play
College Football

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt Disaster Hits a New Low Point

Five years after the fan revolt that led to his hiring, a new notice of allegations reveals the full extent of program damage.

By Pat Forde43 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, smiles during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

The Special Joys of All-Star Week

By Matt Martell1 hour ago
Jeremy Pruitt walks
Play
College Football

NCAA Slams Tennessee With 18 Infractions Under Former Coach Jeremy Pruitt

The investigation holds him primarily responsible, which included blatant recruiting misconduct and payments to recruits’ family members.

By Ross Dellenger1 hour ago