Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Sébastien Haller to Undergo Chemotherapy After Testicular Tumor Surgery

DORTMUND, Germany (AP)—Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller needs chemotherapy treatment because his testicular tumor was found to be malignant, the club said Saturday.

“Sébastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism, and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.”

The club said Haller will miss “several months” but that it will not be releasing any further medical information on the player’s condition.

The 28-year-old Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax for 31 million euros ($31.5 million) on July 6 but had to leave a preseason training camp 12 days later for treaitment and an operation after the tumor was found.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Haller was signed as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian joined Manchester City.

Kehl previously said existing Dortmund players like Netherlands international Donyell Malen, Germany forward Karim Adeyemi and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko could help fill in for Haller’s absence.

Malen and Adeyemi both scored in Dortmund’s 3-0 win at 1860 Munich in the first round of the German Cup on Friday.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

luis-castillo
Play
MLB

Luis Castillo Trade Shows Mariners Eyeing More Than Just the Playoff Drought

Seattle's newest upgrade to its pitching rotation will take the team farther into October than just ending its 20-year playoff drought this season.

By Emma Baccellieri32 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) participates in training camp.
NFL

Steelers’ Pickett Addresses Early Training Camp Struggles

The rookie is wanting to “move on” from his early mistakes and work on improving.

By Madison Williams41 minutes ago
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) cheers on his teammates during a game against Troy.
College Basketball

Report: Former Florida Star Keyonate Johnson Visiting KSU

The 23-year-old hasn’t played in a game since collapsing on the court in December of 2020.

By Zach Koons52 minutes ago
Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell dribbles the ball up the court vs. Charlotte.
NBA

Report: Hornets, Wizards Involved in Mitchell Trade Talks

Two new teams have entered the Mitchell sweepstakes.

By Daniel Chavkin53 minutes ago
George Russell drives around the track at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Racing

George Russell Claims Maiden F1 Pole As Verstappen Struggles

The Mercedes driver stunned the field on his final flying lap to claim the top spot on the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Julianna Pena defends against Amanda Nunes during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
MMA

Q&A: Peña Reflects After a Long Journey to Become Champ

Ahead of Saturday's rematch at UFC 277, the bantamweight title-holder shares how life has changed since December's shocking win.

By Jon Wertheim1 hour ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts to a play.
NBA

Report: Nets Not Giving Up on KD Withdrawing Trade Request

Could the 12-time All-Star elect to remain in Brooklyn?

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Extra Mustard

Watch: LaMelo Ball Reveals Number Change for Next Season

The Hornets star will be back in Charlotte this fall with a new look.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago